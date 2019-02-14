3 new spots to score burgers in Los Angeles

Black Sheep Burgers
Photo: kari o./Yelp
Black Sheep Burgers, situated at 11313 Mississippi Ave. in Sawtelle, is a spot to score burgers and more.
The new arrival currently holds five stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Black Sheep Burgers is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Ruby's Shake Shop
Photo: ruby's shake shop/Yelp
Ruby's Shake Shop, located at 5072 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, is a diner and breakfast and brunch spot, offering burgers and more.
Yelp users are generally positive about Ruby's Shake Shop, which currently holds four stars out of 86 reviews on the site.
Ruby's Shake Shop is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 9 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Veggie Grill
Photo: ASHLEY M./Yelp
Veggie Grill is a New American spot, located at 523 W. Sixth St. in Downtown, offering burgers and sandwiches.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 34 reviews on Yelp, Veggie Grill is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Veggie Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.