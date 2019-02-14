FOOD & DRINK

3 new spots to score burgers in Los Angeles

Black Sheep Burgers. | Photo: Paul S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Nothing beats burgers--and if you're in the mood to enjoy them in Los Angeles, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some burgers.

Black Sheep Burgers



Photo: kari o./Yelp

Black Sheep Burgers, situated at 11313 Mississippi Ave. in Sawtelle, is a spot to score burgers and more.

The new arrival currently holds five stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Black Sheep Burgers is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Ruby's Shake Shop



Photo: ruby's shake shop/Yelp

Ruby's Shake Shop, located at 5072 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, is a diner and breakfast and brunch spot, offering burgers and more.

Yelp users are generally positive about Ruby's Shake Shop, which currently holds four stars out of 86 reviews on the site.

Ruby's Shake Shop is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 9 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Veggie Grill



Photo: ASHLEY M./Yelp

Veggie Grill is a New American spot, located at 523 W. Sixth St. in Downtown, offering burgers and sandwiches.

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 34 reviews on Yelp, Veggie Grill is still finding its way, but it's early days.

Veggie Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Check out the 4 newest eateries to open in Los Angeles
3-minute brownie and truffle recipes for your Valentine
Teddy's Red Tacos brings its spicy beef birria to Venice
Shaquille O'Neal's namesake restaurant debuts in DTLA
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Shooting reported near synagogue in Fairfax
Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency
Southern California storm brings heavy rainfall Thursday
Massive tree crushes Glendale home
Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood evacuated amid reports of man with a gun
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Newport Beach triple homicide: Man who went to ER arrested
VIDEO: Rain transforms Burbank road into raging river of mud
Show More
VIDEO: Rain-swollen creek inches toward homes in Lake Elsinore
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at DTLA Metro station
SoCal storm: Rockslide strikes cars in Malibu
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek overflows across bridge amid rain
SoCal storm: Heavy rain soaks San Gabriel Valley foothills
More News