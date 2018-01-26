3 New Spots To Score Desserts In Glendale

Cauldron Ice Cream
204 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale
Honey lavender and sea salt caramel cones. | Photo: Sheila D./Yelp
Ice cream spot Cauldron recently debuted in the neighborhood with its Instagram-friendly concoctions.
This new creamery--which has other outposts in Artesia and Santa Ana--specializes in small-batch, hand-crafted ice cream with rotating seasonal flavors. Scoops can be served in a Hong Kong-style egg waffle cone as well. (Check out this month's flavors here.)
Yelp users are excited about Cauldron Ice Cream, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on the site.
Yelper Melanie H., who reviewed Cauldron Ice Cream on January 23rd, wrote: "The tea-blend flavor was subtle and very enjoyable. The puffle cone was fun to eat with the ice cream because you can tear off 'puffs' one-by-one."
Katie L. noted: "Instagram brought me here! All this hype got my eyes drooling over this masterpiece work of flavorful art! Legit, the hype is real! All these yummy flavors to choose from."
Cauldron Ice Cream is open Friday and Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-10pm.
Coffee Commissary
1419 W. Kenneth Rd., Glendale
Photo: Lucy W.H./Yelp
Over in Kenneth Village, Coffee Commissary offers baked goods, brunch, and other coffee shop mainstays. The local chain has four other locations throughout the greater LA area and features a variety of small-batch roasters like Temple Coffee, Coava, and Victrola Coffee Roasters.
For sweeter fare, there are cookies, muffins, buns, and brownies available.
Coffee Commissary currently holds four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Lynn P., who recently reviewed Coffee Commissary, wrote: "Amazing coffee, great waitstaff, and an incredible upgrade for coffee lovers. The morning bun/roll is amazing, a croissant that looks like a cinnamon bun but without the grease."
And Sarin P. said, "On a particular Saturday morning, the neighborhood was pouring in for their morning fix and others for brunch. Family-friendly environment, with plenty of pastries and crafty drinks."
Coffee Commissary is open daily from 7am-8pm.
Teapot Bakery & Cafe
1427 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale
A baby shower-themed cake. | Photo: Cecile D./Yelp
Teapot Bakery & Cafe is a small, locally owned bakery and cafe that makes European-inspired desserts and baked goods. Along with cupcakes, cakes, and cookies, there are coffee mainstays, as well as Armenian coffee.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp, Teapot Bakery & Cafe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Katy D., who visited on November 2nd, noted: "Try the apple tart, it is amazing! The three ladies that helped us out were very sweet and helpful. They let us sample whatever me and my boyfriend wanted and gave us good suggestions."
And Maria C. wrote: "Saw this place as I was walking out of the El Pollo Loco next door. Wow, best decision I had today! As soon as I walked in, I was greeted warmly and made me feel welcome."
Teapot Bakery & Cafe is open Monday-Saturday from 7am-9pm, and Sunday from 7am-8pm.