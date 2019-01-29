3 new spots to score frozen treats in Los Angeles

Silly Cone
17200 Ventura Blvd., Suite 223A, Encino
Photo: K G./Yelp
Silly Cone is a spot to score gelato, juice, smoothies and acai bowls.
The menu offers over 30 flavors of gelato made with liquid nitrogen that can be served on its own or inside a crepe or brioche bun. The flavors are made to order by Gary, the owner. The restaurant also serves paninis and acai bowls.
Silly Cone currently holds five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Mermaid A., who reviewed it on Dec. 7, noted, "Really good boba tea, crepes, fresh juice and coffee. The sorbets are freshly made right in front of you. There is a wide selection of flavors."
And Jackie S. wrote, "The owner makes each gelato by hand fresh per order, using liquid nitrogen and milk. It was simply delicious! The place has a hole-in-the-wall feel, but the product is higher end."
Silly Cone is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
2925 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
Photo: Jeremy L./Yelp
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is a spot to score ice cream.
The ice cream shop serves up rich flavors of classic milk-based and vegan ice creams. Popular flavors include cookies & cream, salted caramel, mint chip and peanut butter chocolate chip. All ice cream is made from scratch in Brooklyn. It also offers ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, sundaes and more.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream currently holds four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Marie R., who reviewed Van Leeuwen Ice Cream on Dec. 23, wrote, "Best vegan ice cream I have ever had. Two non-vegan friends raved about how amazing the Cookie Crumble Strawberry Jam flavor was. So creamy yet light, and the ratio of cookies and jam was on point."
Francisco M. added, "This place gave me an entirely different look at vegan ice cream. The parking lot is in the front and there are limited spaces. Either way, the ice cream here is worth the drive!"
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is open from noon-midnight daily.
La Michoacana Ice Cream "Yamis"
8378 A Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park
Photo: Shanae K./Yelp
La Michoacana Ice Cream "Yamis" is a spot to score ice cream and popsicles and more.
The shop offers an extensive menu of paletas, which are ice pops; nieve, a Mexican water-based ice cream made with fresh fruits; and agua frescas, a Mexican beverage made with fruits, cereals, seeds or flowers blended with water and sugar. It also serves antojitos, or Mexican street food.
Yelp users are generally positive about La Michoacana Ice Cream "Yamis," which currently holds four stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Shanae K., who was one of the first users to visit La Michoacana Ice Cream "Yamis" on Oct. 14, wrote, "So many interesting flavors. The elote was yummy and savory with chunks of corn in it. The mango was plain and traditional."
Andrew C. noted, "This Michoacana ice cream shop really stands out. Their marzipan ice cream also tasted more like marzipan than any other La Michoacana in the Valley. They have the most delicious esquites (corn in a cup) and great nachos for very reasonable prices. They also have other Hispanic snacks, as well as water-based ice creams."
La Michoacana Ice Cream "Yamis" is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.