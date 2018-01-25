3 New Spots To Score Vegetarian Eats In Los Angeles

Harvest Bar Playa
8601 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
Photo: Harvest Bar Playa/Yelp
Harvest Bar Playa is a juice, smoothie and vegetarian spot, offering acai bowls and more.
The health food restaurant "focuses on vegetarian options packed with wholesome, purposeful, nutrition-packed, antioxidant-rich and delicious bowls of sweet and savory superfoods, fresh smoothies, breakfast bowls, and hand-crafted coffee and tea," the business writes on Yelp.
On the menu, diners can find signature bowls like the Super Greens, which includes organic acai, kale, spinach, and spirulina; savory bowls like the Italian zoodles with zucchini pasta topped with either cashew truffle alfredo sauce or truffle alfredo and sauteed broccoli; and smoothies like the "Avochoco," with avocado, coconut milk, cacao, and dates.
Harvest Bar Playa's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars indicates that the spot has found a following.
Yelper Jenni A., who was one of the first users to visit Harvest Bar Playa on January 7th, wrote: "I ordered a Super Protein bowl, which comes with almost all toppings minus coconut. I was really impressed with the size and the amount of toppings given! My friend ordered a peanut butter banana bowl and it was really great too. I think after a workout, these two would be the most beneficial to you."
And Anna Bella M. said: "Nothing I say in this review will do this spot justice. The problem with most of the vegan eateries in my neighborhood is they offer mostly processed plates. The Harvest Bar has so many incredible whole food options. I am literally obsessed with the nachos and Italian zoodles."
Harvest Bar Playa is open daily from 7am-8pm.
Hummus Republic
8320 W. 3rd St., Beverly Grove
Photo: Hummus Republic/Yelp
Hummus Republic recently expanded into Beverly Grove, specializing in healthy Mediterranean fare like pitas, falafel, bowls and more. The vegetarian restaurant also has another location in El Segundo.
Guests can customize bowls and salads with an array of ingredients, like rice pilaf, kale, Kalamata olives, hummus, roasted eggplant and more. There are also pita wraps filled with a variety of protein options, like vegan "beef," grilled chicken shawarma, lemon chicken, and roast veggies.
Hummus Republic's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Naomi B., who was one of the first users to visit Hummus Republic on January 16th, wrote: "Great fast food, a bit pricey but ingredients are good quality. The place is small, but you get to enjoy the street vibe outside."
And Arielle P. said: "I wish I could give this place six stars to be quite honest. I wish I could give this place SIX stars to be quite honest. Stumbled upon them consistently on my Instagram (@RelsReviews), and was in the area. I knew I had to check it out..and I'm so glad I did!"
Hummus Republic is open daily from 11am-10pm.
PBJ.LA
317 S. Broadway., Downtown
Photo: PBJ.LA/Yelp
Located in Grand Central Market, PBJ.LA is a vegan and vegetarian spot that specializes in organic peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches. The newcomer arrives courtesy of restaurateur Adam Fleischman, the man behind Umami Burger.
At PBJ.LA, all of the nut butters, jams and milk are made by hand. On the menu, diners can find the classic peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich, as well as modern twists that include the "Red Eye," with espresso peanut butter made of bulletproof coffee and dark chocolate raspberry jam, and the "Indian," with curried cashew butter and spicy mango chutney.
With a four-star Yelp rating, PBJ.LA has been getting positive attention.
Yelper John W. wrote: "Ah, I've been meaning to try this place for ages and so glad that I finally did! Gourmet peanut butter and jelly sandwiches--I know, I know. It sounds silly and gimmicky but if you like PB & J, hear me out--this place is pretty damn good."
And Jerome W. said: "A bright new gem inside Grand Central Market. I stopped in on Saturday evening for a snack and ordered the Red Eye, which is espresso bean-infused peanut butter and some type of dark raspberry jam. It was so good."
PBJ.LA is open daily from 9am-9pm.