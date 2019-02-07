3 new traditional American spots in Los Angeles

Broxton Brewery & Public House
1099 Westwood Blvd., Westwood
Photo: Broxton Brewery & Public House/Yelp
Broxton Brewery & Public House is a brewery and traditional American spot that serves up house-made brews and California comfort food.
Menu items include biscuits in a bucket, mac 'n' cheese skillets and a variety of meat plates with options of steak, chicken and more. The restaurant will be launching its brewery in the near future.
Broxton Brewery & Public House currently holds four stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Chrystal F., who reviewed Broxton Brewery & Public House on Feb. 3, wrote, "The ambiance is fun and more interesting than other restaurants in Westwood. I've had the cauliflower wings, biscuits and vegan kale salad. I loved the biscuits and highly recommend."
Rowena F. added, "The interior is gorgeous, with high ceilings and plenty of open space. They're a new brewery in Westwood with some great beer/cocktails and food. The Unicorns & Sunshine is their purple-layered, gin-based cocktail. Pretty good, but definitely on the pricier side."
Broxton Brewery & Public House is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Cafe Areni
4373 Woodman Ave., Sherman Oaks
photo: cafe areni/yelp
Cafe Areni is a Russian, Armenian and traditional American spot.
The restaurant offers freshly-made cuisine in an intimate cafe environment. Customers may dig into beef lulah kebabs, barbecue lamb chops, lentil soup and more. The spot also serves fresh juices, Armenian coffee and tea. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Cafe Areni, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on the site.
Yelper Ruzanna K., who reviewed Cafe Areni on Dec. 30, wrote, "Food is incredible and customer service is amazing! My favorite so far has been the chicken lule kebab and the carrot salad! Also at the end you have to try their coffee. I have no words for how delicious everything was."
"Everything is made fresh daily and is available to be served quickly upon ordering. My favorite dish was the chicken cutlet (so much flavor)," Karreno A. noted. "The prices are fair and they have different options, including many vegetarian and vegan choices."
Cafe Areni is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Neck of the Woods
11725 Barrington Court, Brentwood
Photo: Arielle P./Yelp
Neck of the Woods is a breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, offering coffee and tea and more.
The eatery, which is eclectically decorated in tropical decor, serves grain bowls, avocado toast and its orange blossom french toast, topped with custard, fruit and a flower. There is also a refrigerated section located along the wall for those looking for a quick eat.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 50 reviews on Yelp, Neck of the Woods is getting solid feedback so far.
Yelper Lisa W., who was one of the first users to visit Neck of the Woods on Nov. 18, wrote, "This new brunch spot is definitely catered to Millennials and the foodies of Instagram. They have a nice selection of coffee and tea drinks as well as Millennial breakfast favorites, including several iterations of avocado toast."
And Jenn C. wrote, "I have to say the presentation of the food was indeed beautiful. My mouth started watering at first sight! Their grain bowl had all my favorite foods -- poached egg, avocado and mushrooms. I don't know how they got their avocado to swirl around so perfectly, but they did! My eyes were pleased."
The new spot has yet to add its hours online.