FOOD & DRINK

4 drool-worthy Mom's Day brunch options in Santa Monica

Photo: Herringbone

By Hoodline
Attention, sons and daughters: Mother's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start planning for Sunday, May 13.

Need a hint for where to take mom on her special day? Read on for four top options for a memorable brunch date in Santa Monica.

Buffet midday at Hotel Shangri-La



Photo: Eventbrite

Enjoy the sunshine with an outdoor buffet brunch, featuring a carving station (think bone- in ribeye with horseradish cream sauce), omelet station, and brunch favorites like eggs benedict, pancakes with strawberry butter, and more--plus live music and a complementary glass of champagne.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Hotel Shangri-La, 1301 Ocean Ave.
Tickets: $98 (adult); $46 (child). Get tickets here.

Go sweet and savory at M Street Kitchen



Photo: M Street Kitche/Facebook

M Street Kitchen promises an "exceptional lineup of sweet and savory options," including buttermilk pancakes, avocado toast, omelets and housemade granola with Greek yogurt and berries. (See the full menu here.)

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: M Street Kitchen, 2000 Main St.

Menu pricing

Feast on seafood at Herringbone



Photo: Herringbone/Facebook

Expect signature brunch dishes served alongside specials handcrafted by Herringbone Executive Chef Timothy Sanders, from crab and avocado toast with fried egg to a lobster roll with lemon and herbs. (See the menu here.)

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Herringbone Santa Monica, 1755 Ocean Ave.

Menu pricing

Get a green gift at Margo's



Photo: Margo's/Facebook

Over at Margo's there are more Mother's Day festivities to be enjoyed, with specials ranging from strawberry french toast to a spring vegetable frittata. Moms will get some extra attention here, too: each mom will be gifted with a succulent to take home after brunch. (See the menu here.)

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Margo's, 1534 Montana Ave.

Menu pricing
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Monica
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News