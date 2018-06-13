4 food and drink fests in Los Angeles this week

Artwalk Night Market at Fourth and Spring

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Los Angeles food and beverage. From craft donuts to craft beer, here's what to do on the local food scene.---Kick your weekend dining-spree off early at the Artwalk Night Market at Fourth and Spring streets this Thursday night. You'll find street artists showcasing their wares, live DJ sets and some of the city's tastiest food trucks -- like Belly Bombz with its Korean wings and sliders, Rice Balls of Fire with its sushi burritos, The Original Grilled Cheese Truck and more.Thursday, June 14, 6-11 p.m.Broadway Center Parking, Fourth and Spring streetsFreeDonut miss the DTLA Donut Fest at Union Station this Saturday. For seven straight hours you'll have access to a baker's dozen of the city's sweetest donut makers -- like newcomer Trejo's Donuts from the actor Danny Trejo, the totally vegan bakery Air + Day, and Churros Don Abel with its modern take on the classic Mexican treat.Saturday, June 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Union Staton, 800 N. Alameda St.FreeJoin Afro-Brunch LA for its first of many events supporting African teams competing in the 2018 World Cup.On the menu this Saturday: quintessential African home-cooking --including scrambled eggs and yams, jollof rice and goat meat -- cocktails named after African destinations, tribes and soccer legends, and a healthy dose of afrobeat.Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.The Marke, 3311 S. Main St.$10The 10th Annual L.A. Beer Week kicks off this Saturday with a major festival at the Los Angeles Center Studios in Downtown L.A. There will be 90 independent craft breweries in the house -- more than any other craft brew festival in town -- plus a slew of local food vendors and live music, interactive games, a photo booth and more to keep you entertained.Just a few of the brewers you can expect to meet: 8 one 8 Brewing, Strand Brewing Co., Los Angeles Ale Works and Pizza Port Brewing Company.Saturday, June 16, 1-4 p.m.Los Angeles Center Studios, 450 S. Bixel St.$25 for designated drivers; $50 for general admission; $70 for VIP admission