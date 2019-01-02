4 new businesses to check out in Pasadena

Cauldron Ice Cream
526 S. Lake Ave.
Photo: CAULDRON ICE CREAM/Yelp
Cauldron Ice Cream is a spot to score ice cream and more.
This is the first franchised location of the California-based nitrogen ice cream chain, which first opened in 2015. It is known for its inventive flavors, such as Earl Grey Lavender and Vietnamese Coffee, and for the puffle cone, which is inspired by the Hong Kong egg waffle.
Cauldron Ice Cream's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 55 reviews indicates the newcomer is developing a local fan base.
Yelper Kat M., who reviewed it on Oct. 25, wrote, "Super fun watching them make the ice cream. ... Unique flavors, including matcha and iced coffee. ... Try a puffle cone--it's like ice cream inside a waffle."
And Christie I. added, "The ice cream is super tasty and the texture is on the spot! The puffle cone is excellent as well! We had the cinnamon flavored ice cream and the portion was big enough for two! Probably one of the best ice cream shops in the area!"
Cauldron Ice Cream is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Maquina Taco
1274 N. Lake Ave.
Photo: SHANE L./Yelp
Maquina Taco is a food truck, offering tacos and more.
The menu options, which can be ordered in a taco, burrito, bowl or torta, include ribeye and lobster, octopus fajita, duck, mole pork belly, asada and shrimp.
Yelp users are excited about Maquina Taco, which currently holds five stars out of 57 reviews on the site.
Neal C., who reviewed it on Oct. 27, said, "I had the pork belly, chicken and mushroom tacos. The pork belly was rich and decadent, and kept in one slab, which I appreciated. The chicken was relatively spicy on its own and generously stuffed with meat. The mushroom was also very good, thoroughly savory and well seasoned."
Karen T. noted, "Their tacos are so flavorful. There are some really unique choices that you can't find in typical Mexican places."
Maquina Taco is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Janejira Thai Bistro
754 E. Colorado Blvd.
Photo: JANEJIRA THAI BISTRO/Yelp
Janejira Thai Bistro is a Thai spot, offering bubble tea and more.
The family-run restaurant combines fresh, local ingredients and spices from Thailand. The menu offers classic Thai dishes and house specialties, like crab fried rice, short ribs kra pow and curry powder stir fry.
Janejira Thai Bistro currently holds four stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Dave H., who reviewed it on Nov. 24, wrote, "Great little new Thai place in Pasadena. ... Janejira has great authentic Thai food at more reasonable prices. Nice selection of lunch and dinner options with all your standard Thai dishes, plus some interesting specialties."
Jeana T. noted, "Highly recommend this restaurant. It is very clean. Fast service. Amazing food! ... The pad thai was the best I have ever had. The seasonings were just right and the green onions added some extra flavor."
Janejira Thai Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Cava
345 S. Lake Ave.
Photo: cava/Yelp
CAVA is a fast-casual Mediterranean spot. Established by three first-generation Greek Americans, the restaurant chain has 75 locations across the United States.
The menu let's you build your own dish, starting with a base (salad, pita or grain bowl, among others); a choice of up to three dips and spreads (including harissa, tzatziki and roasted red pepper hummus); a protein like grilled meatballs, braised lamb or falafel; and a selection of toppings and dressings.
CAVA currently holds four stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jeff L., who reviewed CAVA on Dec. 25, wrote, "The restaurant is like a Mediterranean version of Chipotle. ... The food is good. It is slightly on the pricier side, but it's worth checking out. The ingredients all work very well together and it's a great option for those trying to find something new in town."
May A. noted, "This is probably my new healthy casual go-to place in Pasadena. ... It's a build your own unique and flavorful bowl. All protein choices are well seasoned and perfectly grilled. The blueberry lavender drink is truly so good! Not too sweet, just the amount of blended flavor and sweetness."
CAVA is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.