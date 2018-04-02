4 New Businesses To Check Out In Silver Lake

Vinovore
616 N. Hoover St.
Personalized gift boxes. | Photo: Isobel L./Yelp
Vinovore is a wine and goods shop with a focus on female winemakers, with hundreds of unique and handpicked bottles from all over the world.
Started by Coly Den Haan and Dean Harada, Vinovore hosts regular events and has a monthly wine club called "the Wolfpack." For either $45 per month or $75 per month, members get between two and five bottles of wine, 10 percent off in-store purchases and more.
Vinovore currently holds five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Janet H., who reviewed Vinovore on March 18th, wrote, "What a fantastic wine store! Incredibly thoughtful, knowledgeable and helpful staff."
And Carissa D. wrote, "I started out just buying a bottle here or a bottle there, but after being overly delighted with every single pick the owner suggested, I decided to face reality and became a yearly wine club member."
Vinovore is open Monday-Thursday from noon-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from 10am-8pm.
Roo Coffee
1523 Griffith Park Blvd.
Salted caramel (left) chocolate coffee (right). | Photo: Shelia D./Yelp
Roo Coffee is a spot to score breakfast, smoothies and more. The cafe has Australian owners, and the coffee shop offers signature menu items from Down Under.
If you're craving caffeine, try an Aussie capp, a long Bback or a flat white, or if you're looking for something more substantial, get a salted caramel smoothie.
Roo also serves Aussie bites, like the "Avo Smash" with sourdough, beet and chevre cheese whip; "Strawberry Kisses," a croissant with strawberries, marscapone and Nutella drizzle; and the "Go Fig-Ure" with fresh fig, chevre cheese, caramelized balsamic and pecan crumble.
Roo Coffee currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Shelia D., who reviewed Roo Coffee on March 23rd, wrote, "I get the salted caramel smoothie along with a famous coffee drink with chocolate shaved on top ( the way Aussies drink it)."
Adam W. noted, "Absolutely love this new addition to an otherwise over-caffeinated neighborhood. Its location is right on top of the Farmers Market, and next to Pine and Crane. Very friendly cheery atmosphere."
Roo Coffee is open daily from 7am-7pm.
Scout
3707 West Sunset Blvd.
Spicy chicken sandwich. | Photo: Scout/Yelp
Scout is a cafe, offering breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches and drinks.
The new eatery has a lengthy menu, including traditional breakfast offerings, avocado toast and a berry fruit bowl. For lunch, try the quinoa tabbouleh salad, the grain bowl or the spicy fried chicken sandwich. Scout also sells smoothies, coffee and tea.
Yelp users are excited about Scout, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Yelper Brad H., who reviewed Scout on March 9th, wrote, "I've eaten sandwiches here nine days in a row ... and I'll do it again tomorrow. This is a dope new local spot for a quick bite or an extended meeting at their sidewalk tables."
Gavin D. noted, "Perfect little takeaway with food, wine and beer offerings."
Scout is open daily from 7am-7pm.
Jewel
654 N. Hoover St.
Jewel's dining room.| Photo: Leilani S./Yelp
Jewel is a plant-based restaurant that has a number of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free offerings.
The menu, which is inspired by seasonal local produce and ingredients, features salads, burgers, pizza, pasta and grain bowls, topped with lacto-fermented veggies and pickles.
Jewel's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Paul R., who reviewed Jewel on March 24th, wrote, "There are a lot of great vegan places with great food, but this rocks a cool ambience in a funky part of town."
Nane Y. noted, "This is a magical place with food that will blow your mind. It's such beautiful, clean and healthy food that you walk away feeling ever so fresh and want to keep coming back."
Jewel is open weekdays from 8am-4:30pm, and weekends from 9am-4:30pm.