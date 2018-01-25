4 New French Spots In Los Angeles

Cote Est
5022 York Blvd., Highland Park
Photo: Cindy L./Yelp
Restaurateurs Claudio and Adria Blotta (All'Acqua in Atwater Village, Barbrix in Silver Lake) recently debuted a new spot in Highland Park, Cote Est.
The new spot is "inspired by the current bistronomie movement in Paris," the restaurant's website explains. Diners can expect classic eats like duck confit, offered with lentils, frisee, red cabbage; steak frites with Kennebec fries; and pork chop with herbs de Provence and mustard greens.
For drinkers, the restaurant also offers an extensive cocktail and wine list. (You can check out the food and drinks menu here.)
Cote Est's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Kunous K. said: "Came here because of the 4.5-stars rating, and it reflects the situation well. The service was definitely five stars."
And Richard K. wrote: "Claudio and Adria do it again! Cote Est is a lovely new restaurant in Highland Park. Tremendous space and delicious food. Each bite was a treat, understated, subtle but with great flavor. Well worth the trip from West Hollywood, we're ready to go back the next day."
Cote Est is open Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm.
Melody
751 N. Virgil Ave., East Hollywood
Photo: Dillon D./Yelp
Over in East Hollywood, a new bistro hopes to capture the "lazy French" spirit of life along the French Riviera. Melody offers brunch, lunch, dinner, and a "wine down" happy hour.
The menu features modern French-Californian offerings like steamed black mussels in a tomato-merguez broth and pho herbs; octopus waldorf with labneh cheese and apple; and cauliflower gratin with kimchi bechamel and crispy shallots.
Melody's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Asya S., who was one of the first users to visit Melody on January 2nd, wrote: "I love this restaurant: the food and vibe are spectacular, both brunch and for dinner. The space has a beautiful aesthetic and the spacious outdoor seating and patio are great."
And Diana W. wrote: "Such a pretty house restaurant! Indoor and outdoor seating with a DJ set in the middle of the house. Upstairs is their office. Very chill with good service."
Melody is open Wednesday-Friday from 11am-10pm, and weekends from 10am-10pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Anatra
217 E. 8th St., Downtown
Poached lobster tail with panna cotta and lemon vinaigrette. | Photo: Anatra/Yelp
Focused on elegant evening dining, Anatra is an Italian and French restaurant that debuted in the Fashion District.
Peyman Rasi heads the kitchen at this new spot, which offers dishes like a pheasant breast risotto with spinach and mushrooms; sea bass with a prosecco citrus sauce over a cauliflower puree; and poached lobster tail, with panna cotta and lemon vinaigrette.
Anatra's current Yelp rating of five stars indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Emily A., who was one of the first users to visit Anatra on January 20th, wrote: "A new favorite! Reading the menu made me drool and the food did not disappoint...The service was amazing: friendly, knowledgeable, and on par with the food."
Andrew W. noted: "What an enjoyable experience. The photos don't do justice of how elegant the place is at night."
Anatra is open Friday and Saturday from 6pm-10:30pm and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 6pm-10pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Oriel Chinatown
1135 N. Alameda St., Chinatown
Photo: Mannix/Yelp
Specializing in French bistro-style cuisine, Oriel Chinatown recently made its debut. The wine bar offers small plates, charcuterie, and an extensive wine list available by the glass or the bottle.
Yelp users are excited about Oriel Chinatown, which currently holds five stars on the site.
Leona L. said: "My boyfriend took me to Oriel for date night, and I was absolutely blown away by how good the food is!"
Yelper Kevin A. wrote: "This new French bistro is simply killing it...it's a fun space perfectly beneath looming overhead train tracks in Chinatown, and its minimal decor and set-up harken back to sets and styles from the '80s."
Oriel Chinatown is open Friday and Saturday from 5pm-2am, and Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-midnight.