4 new spots to score ice cream and frozen yogurt in Los Angeles

Ample Hills Creamery
1824 Hillhurst Ave., Los Feliz
Photo: Ample Hills Creamery/Yelp
Ample Hills Creamery is a Brooklyn-based ice cream chain that recently debuted its first West Coast location in Los Feliz.
The growing company comes courtesy of married founders Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna, who opened Brooklyn's original Prospect Heights outpost in 2011, Eater LA reports.
Expect to find creative twists on childhood favorites like butter pecan brittle, dark chocolate with peppermint, and Ooey Gooey -- creamy vanilla ice cream made with cream cheese and gobs of St. Louis-style ooey gooey butter cake. (You can check out the online shop here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out 24 reviews, Ample Hills Creamery has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jim S., who reviewed Ample Hills Creamery on October 19, wrote, "It can compete with the best ice cream in L.A. Great flavors and portions. It also has the best seating of any ice cream place in the area."
"So happy to have an Ample Hills in LA, and in my own neighborhood!" shared Yelper Josie T. "As a NYC transplant I have fond memories of this cute, family-owned shop, and their ice cream is top notch. Super unique and quality flavors that change with the season."
Ample Hills Creamery is open from noon-11 p.m. daily.
La Michoacana
8378 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park
PHOTO: Bryanr R./YELP
La Michoacana is a spot to score Mexican-style ice cream and frozen yogurt in Canoga Park.
The establishment -- with an additional outpost in Lancaster -- features unique and traditional flavor offerings such as pistachio, cheese, rum with raisins, mazapan, coconut and more. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
The new addition currently holds four stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Hayley M., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 15, wrote, "This place has an incredible variety of flavors of ice cream, popsicles and sweet drinks! Both milk-based and water-based frozen treats is a blessing for my lactose-intolerant stomach."
And Yelper Valeriya V. wrote, "Amazing customer service! Great amount of options to choose from, great prices, and also it's a great location."
La Michoacana is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Humphry Slocombe
1653B Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
Photo: Yan L./Yelp
Humphry Slocombe is a San Francisco-born spot known for its experimentation with ice cream flavors and exotic blends and rotating selection of options available each month.
Current flavors include black sesame, malted milk chocolate, Blue Bottle Vietnamese coffee, and seasonal pumpkin and white chocolate pretzel. (See the current flavor list here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp, the new creamery has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Johnny C., who was one of the first users to visit Humphry Slocombe on Sept. 5, wrote, "Their tried and true Secret Breakfast is still my favorite ice cream flavor, and pairing it with the Vietnamese Coffee is the best breakfast anyone can have at any time of day."
"You will find their ice cream unconventional and packed with more flavor than most ice places in the area," added Yelper Mohib Q. "These flavors are not necessarily complex and competing for different tastes. Rather, they are intense with what their namesakes propose."
Humphry Slocombe is open from noon-midnight on weekdays and 11 a.m.-midnight on weekends.
Four Winters
8065 W. Third St., Beverly Grove
Photo: Archel A./Yelp
Four Winters is a London-based chain that creates custom flavors by "transforming fresh ingredients into a liquid nitrogen scoop," Eater Los Angeles reports.
This is the company's first North American location, and it features the same rotating selection of seasonal flavors as its sister outposts. Come try offerings like cereal crunch, Thai iced tea and knafeh -- a traditional Arab dessert similar to a syrup-soaked cheese pastry.
Yelp users are excited about Four Winters, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on the site.
Yelper Delilah D., who reviewed the new spot on October 10, wrote, "Oh this place and their kanefeh ice cream is only something I could dream about! It was spectacular, and their employees are so sweet."
And Yelper Andrea P. wrote, "Wow, get the Cereal Crunch! I've tried nitrogen ice cream from Chocolate Chair and Creamistry, but this ice cream is by far the best nitrogen ice cream that I've tried before!"
Four Winters is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.