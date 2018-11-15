4 restaurants trending in Los Angeles

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which local businesses have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots have the momentum heading into the end of the year.
---
Pirolo's Panino
Photo: pirolo's panino/Yelp
This Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp.
Citywide, Italian spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, but Pirolo's Panino saw a 51.4 percent increase, with a slight upward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, its review count increased by more than 600 percent.
Located at 7461 Melrose Ave. in Melrose, Pirolo's Panino offers a selection of paninis including the Italian Dip, with house-roasted Italian beef; the Vegan Philly, with grilled portobello mushroom and caramelized onions; and the Parm, with a choice of meatballs, chicken or eggplant.
Asher Caffe & Lounge
Photo: SHARONA H./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Wholesale District's Asher Caffe & Lounge, it's a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Cafes" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, Asher Caffe & Lounge bagged a 54.8 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, with a slight upward trend from a 3.5-star rating a month ago to its current four stars. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 5.8 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 945 S. Boyle Ave., Asher Caffe & Lounge offers dishes like a herbed salmon salad, a roasted veggie panini, mac and cheese flatbread, and smashed avocado with tuna.
Mister O's
Photo: mister o's/Yelp
Studio City's Mister O's is also making waves. Open at 11838 Ventura Blvd., the lounge and traditional American spot has seen a 55.3 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.2 percent for all businesses tagged "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.
There's more than one hotspot trending in Los Angeles's traditional American category though: Burgerim has seen a 34.9 percent increase in reviews.
In its mid-century inspired lounge and dining room, Mister O's offers "modern Angeleno cuisine," like a grilled cheese with fontina and gruyere on focaccia; a shrimp bolognese and the Mr. O's Burger. Over the past month, its Yelp rating has crept up to four stars.
Lupetti Pizzeria
Photo: lupietti pizzeria/Yelp
Downtown Los Angeles's Lupetti Pizzeria is the city's buzziest pizza spot by the numbers.
The spot to score pizza and gelato, which is located at 710 E. 4th Place, increased its review count by 81.2 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2.3 percent for the Yelp category "Pizza."
It's not the only trending outlier in the pizza category: LBK Pizzeria has seen a 72.7 percent increase in reviews.
Lupetti Pizzeria offers authentic Brooklyn-style pizza by the slice or whole pie. Menu options include the Saltimbocca Pie, with fontina, prosciutto and sage, and the Marinara Pie, topped with tomato, garlic confit, serrano peppers and sea salt.
Tocaya Organica
Photo: Tocaya Organica - Hollywood/Yelp
Hollywood's Tocaya Organica is currently on the upswing in the Mexican category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Mexican" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.4 percent over the past month, this Mexican vegetarian and vegan spot increased its review count by 77.4 percent -- with its Yelp rating declining slightly from 4.5 stars to four stars.
Open for business at 6550 Sunset Blvd., the kitchen serves up salads and bowls -- like a black bean and quinoa bowl -- plus tacos, burritos and quesadillas stuffed with carne asada, achiote chicken, chipotle-dusted tofu and other protein choices.