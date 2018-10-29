FOOD & DRINK

5 best spots to score budget-friendly Mediterranean fare in Los Angeles

Joe's Falafel. | Photo: Jocy C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Mediterranean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mediterranean restaurants around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. New York Chicken & Gyro



Photo: New York Chicken & gyro/Yelp

Topping the list is New York Chicken & Gyro. Located at 7553 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Canoga Park, it is the highest rated budget-friendly Mediterranean restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting five stars out of 552 reviews on Yelp.

The halal-certified eatery, which started off in New York City, is serving up platters of chicken and lamb, gyros and sides like falafel balls.

Yelper Jesse J. says, "Hidden gem. The menu is pretty simple and straightforward. Good combo options as well. Really good prices."

2. Joe's Falafel



PHOTO: ANG S./YELP

Next up is Studio City's Joe's Falafel, situated at 3535 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Suite 105. With 4.5 stars out of 1,510 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

The counter-service restaurant showcases food from the Middle East, Greece and Turkey, including house favorites such as the lamb shank and the hummus topped with chicken shawarma.

Yelper P B. says, "The best falafel in LA by far. The lafa bread is worth the upcharge. Joe is so friendly and accommodating and really takes pride in serving his customers."

3. Rodini Park



Photo: LILY K./Yelp

North Hollywood's Rodini Park, located at 11049 Magnolia Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap bakery and Mediterranean spot, which offers salads and more, 4.5 stars out of 1,249 reviews.

Build your own pita, bowl or salad with your choice of proteins or pick up something sweet from the bakery.

4. Pita Pockets



Photo: PITA POCKETS/Yelp
Pita Pockets, a Mediterranean and Lebanese spot in Northridge, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 846 Yelp reviews.

Try the Lebanese fattoush salad, lemon chicken or the veggie plate with grilled eggplant, zucchini and bell peppers.

Yelp reviewer Frank W. wrote, "Great place for a quick bite to eat. Everything tastes fresh and is always ready to go when I order ahead of time." Head over to 9127 Reseda Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Zankou Chicken



Photo: Jenny T./Yelp

And then there's Zankou Chicken, a West Los Angeles favorite with four stars out of 1,244 reviews.

The menu of this family-owned restaurant offers Mediterranean, Armenian and Lebanese favorites such as pita wraps, kebabs, falafel, and rotisserie chicken.

Stop by 1716 S. Sepulveda Blvd. next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.
