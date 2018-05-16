5 new boba spots bubbling up in Los Angeles

Tea N' Me
2256 Colorado Blvd, Suite 108, Eagle Rock
Photo: Sai S./Yelp
Tea N' Me is a new Eagle Rock casual restaurant selling coffee, tea, bubble tea, juice and smoothies. Options range from traditional boba favorites like mango and lychee to more daring flavors like ginger brown sugar.
The cafe currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating that the business is getting an initially good response.
Yelper Mark B., who reviewed Tea N' Me on May 12, wrote, "Definitely one of the better boba shops in the area. My favorite drinks hands down are their black sesame milk tea and jasmine green milk tea."
Yelper Sai S. wrote, "This place is amazing! The drinks are superb, and they come in big cups so you totally get your money's worth! Also, the ambience is very trendy and modern."
Tea N' Me is open from noon-midnight daily.
It's Boba Time
19600 Plummer St., Suite 600, Northridge
Photo: Glenn A./Yelp
It's Boba Time, now open in the Northridge neighborhood, offers an array of bubble-focused drinks plus acai bowls and other dishes. While the milk teas and shaved ices earn high marks, customers also rave about the business' truffle fries.
The regional chain's new location currently holds four stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good reception so far.
Yelper Blaze A., who reviewed It's Boba Time on April 11, wrote, "I have been here five times since it opened. Great tasting and great service every time."
Yelper Caren A. wrote, "My Strawberry Matcha was really good. They actually put in real chunks of strawberry! And the look of the drink was pretty!"
It's Boba Time is open from 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Sip
10967 Weyburn Ave., Westwood
Photo: marla f./Yelp
Sip is a matcha-boba specialist now open on the Westside, that also sells assorted fresh rice balls. The eatery's matcha-enhanced beverages and dishes are good for the immune system and metabolism, it claims on its site.
The business currently holds four stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, indicating a big, positive early reception.
Dennis A. noted, "What is cool about this place is that they source their matcha straight from Japan and only serve high-quality, ethically-sourced matcha. In addition, they use real milk, not non-dairy creamers or milk powders."
Yelper Amanda S. wrote, "I've been here twice, and I have to say that this is one of my go-to places for matcha drinks in Westwood."
Sip is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
Tan-Cha
3407 W. Sixth St., Suite 101B., Koreatown
Photo: Wan L./Yelp
Tan-Cha lets customers choose from off-beat add-ons like tiramisu foam and cheese puffs. Served with heart-shaped stoppers and tiny shovels for spoons, the cafe is one of the more unusual boba spots in Koreatown.
Tan-Cha's current rating of four stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way.
Yelper Jihee J., who reviewed Tan-Cha on May 12, wrote, "Red Jade Black Milk Tea with Tiramisu Foam comes with a cute little shovel to eat the foam with!"
Yelper Wan L. wrote, "Cheese foam drinks are my new obsession."
Tan-Cha is open from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
White and Brown
603 S. Mariposa Ave., Suite 101, Koreatown
Photo: Wendy p./Yelp
White and Brown is another new Koreatown boba shop, with a focus on Taiwanese-style cheese foam smoothies.
Its current rating of four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Sarah N., who reviewed White and Brown on March 5, wrote, "Wow. I definitely finished this faster than I normally finish drinks. Couldn't help myself because it was so good!"
Yelper Trin H. wrote, "I got the Red Jade Tea with cheese foam and the free boba topping. This is one of the popular drinks here, and I can see why."
White and Brown is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.