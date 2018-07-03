5 new places to savor fresh sushi in LA

Fish Eight by Jinpachi
7368 Melrose Ave., Melrose
PHOTO: Fisheight B./YELP
Fish Eight by Jinpachi is the casual sister restaurant to upscale Hollywood sushi staple Jinpachi, Eater Los Angeles reports, each owned and operated by chef Hirotaka Fujita.
On the menu, expect to see traditional sushi and sashimi offerings like albacore tuna, sweet shrimp and fresh yellowtail served with jalapeno, yuzu and soy sauce.
Fish Eight by Jinpachi's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Danny T., who reviewed the restaurant on June 22, wrote, "I came for the chirashi bowl and left very happy and satisfied! You get quite a bit of fish in this bowl. All of it, delicious!"
"I'm a regular at Jinpatchi in West Hollywood and had to try their new restaurant," wrote Yelper Ryan S. "The quality is just as good, but the prices are even more affordable. I really enjoyed the sushi tacos, they're a must try!"
Fish Eight by Jinpachi is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 2:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Sake Dojo
333 E. First St., Downtown
Photo: jun l./Yelp
Sake Dojo is an izakaya, sushi bar and live/raw food spot that recently debuted in DTLA's Little Tokyo. According to Eater Los Angeles, the spot is the brainchild of Don Tahara, Mike Gin and Enrique Ramirez (owner of Senor Fish), the same trio behind Asian fusion joint Far Bar in Little Tokyo's historic Far East Building.
Menu offerings range from Japanese small plates such as red snapper ceviche and lotus chips to specialty sashimi and sushi rolls prepared fresh daily. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp, Sake Dojo has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Crystal K., who reviewed it on June 16, wrote, "This place was such a treat! The waitstaff is so attentive and well trained, and although I'm usually wary of fusion spots, everything we had was very well done and so good!"
"The food was delish," shared Yelper Helen Y. "Very creatively made and super flavorful and fresh. The dishes came out fairly quickly, and we were concerned we ordered too much. At the end we were very satisfied, with very little left over."
Sake Dojo is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11:30-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Sushi Hon
3929 W. Olympic Blvd., Country Club Park
Photo: Sooyong O./Yelp
Sushi Hon is a sushi bar and restaurant featuring an assortment of hot and cold signature entrees, rolls and kushiyaki -- Japanese skewered cuisine.
Come try one of the spot's premium offerings such as the Hot Night roll with shrimp tempura, cucumber and spicy tuna; or the salmon carpaccio with fried avocado.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Sushi Hon is off to a strong start.
Yelper Eric B., who visited on June 15, wrote, "Great experience here at Sushi Hon! Really outstanding quality of fish -- probably the best sushi I've had in quite a while."
And Yelper Jim K. added, "What a nice sushi and sashimi izakaya! Great food, nice people! This is a must check out place! Five-star food and service!"
Sushi Hon is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Nagoya Sushi
5820 Melrose Ave., Melrose
Photo: Nagoya Sushi/Yelp
Nagoya Sushi is a sushi bar and Japanese restaurant located in The Burgarian space, which closed earlier this year.
The eatery specializes in sushi and sashimi, as well as combination rice plates, chicken skewers and appetizers like baked green mussels and fresh oysters.
Sushi options range from classic varieties like yellowtail, scallops and octopus to more expensive offerings such as tuna belly (toro) and uni. (You can view the sushi/sashimi menu on Yelp here.)
Nagoya Sushi has received a warm reception thus far with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of 27 reviews.
Yelper A B. wrote, "This place is amazing! I ordered the albacore sushi and yellowtail. Wow, were they amazing. ... The pieces of fish were huge and filling."
"The sushi is definitely fresh!" said Yelper Muchin K. "It's just good food. We had the omakase and were served with some interesting and exciting dishes -- like yellowtail cheek, chef special hand roll with unagi and tamago, and uni rice to name a few."
Nagoya Sushi is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 3-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Little Brother's Sushi
18373 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana
Photo: Nanako M./Yelp
Little Brother's Sushi has another outpost in Woodland Hills and specializes in fresh and authentic sushi, sashimi, omakase (chef's choice) and more.
On the menu, expect to find appetizers like baby octopus salad, salmon collar and fried calamari. Sushi offerings range from giant clams and salmon nigiri to spicy tuna rolls and eel with cucumber.
With a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, Little Brother's Sushi has been hitting the right note with locals.
Yelper Angelica T., who reviewed it on April 4, wrote, "This place does not have California rolls and no cream cheese in rolls either. Their ankimo (fish liver) is the best I've had in the valley so far. The place only seats 22 people and is very intimate."
And Nancy L. noted, "I can't say enough good things about Little Brother's Sushi and our new favorite sushi chef. The food was excellent (you forget how good something as simple as spicy tuna can be) and we truly felt like we were getting an authentic sushi experience."
Little Brother's Sushi is open from 6-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, noon-2 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, noon-2 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. on Friday, and 5:30-10 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)