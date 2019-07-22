Food & Drink

5 new types of strawberries developed by UC Davis

Scientists at University of California, Davis have developed five new types of strawberries set to hit the market this fall.

Researchers say they will use less water, fertilizer and pesticides and still produce more healthier-quality strawberries.

They're also promising to save farmers money. These strawberries are more resistant to disease and two of the new strains have the potential to increase yields by nearly 30%.

Almost 90% of American strawberries are grown in California, UC Davis is responsible for developing about 60%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkuc davisfruitfarmingcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire erupts at 99 Cents Only store in Culver City
Victorville Caltrans sign displays 'Trump 2020' message
L.A. County to start upgrades on water system for Compton, Willowbrook
Former UCLA player's mom suing L.A. for negligence in son's death
Pomona: 1 fatally shot as partygoers return to park-and-ride
Tesla driver hits CA couple in crosswalk, killing husband
LAPD investigating 'suspicious death' of man in Venice
Show More
John Paul Stevens' colleagues pay respects in Supreme Court ceremony
Injured hiker airlifted from trail near Angeles Crest Highway
Trader Joe's shooting: Mely Corado remembered 1 year later
Bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village released
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
More TOP STORIES News