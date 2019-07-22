5 new types of strawberries developed by UC Davis

Scientists at University of California, Davis have developed five new types of strawberries set to hit the market this fall.Researchers say they will use less water, fertilizer and pesticides and still produce more healthier-quality strawberries.They're also promising to save farmers money. These strawberries are more resistant to disease and two of the new strains have the potential to increase yields by nearly 30%.Almost 90% of American strawberries are grown in California, UC Davis is responsible for developing about 60%.