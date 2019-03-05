Food & Drink

5 top spots for acai bowls in Huntington Beach

TASTE, Brazilian Style Gourmet. | Photo: David M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best acai bowls around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top acai bowl hot spots in Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Blue Bowl




Photo: Symphony B./Yelp

Topping the list is Blue Bowl. Located at 18051 Beach Blvd., the spot to score acai bowls and more is the highest rated acai bowl spot in Huntington Beach, boasting five stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp.

2. TASTE, Brazilian Style Gourmet




PHOTO: sarah t./YELP

TASTE, Brazilian Style Gourmet, located at 19933 Beach Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Brazilian spot, which offers acai bowls and Brazilian fare, 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews.

3. AoSA Coffee




PHOTO: aosa coffee/YELP

AoSA Coffee, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee, tea, acai bowls and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 266 Yelp reviews. Head over to 16821 Algonquin St., Suite 104 to see for yourself.

4. Milk and Honey




Photo: peter d./Yelp

Check out Milk and Honey, which has earned four stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score desserts, coffee and acai bowls at 438 Main St., Suite 110.

5. Nekter Juice Bar




Photo: Nekter Juice Bar/Yelp

And then there's Nekter Juice Bar, a local favorite with four stars out of 153 reviews. Stop by 126 Main St., Suite 102 to hit up the gluten-free spot, which offers juice, smoothies and acai bowls, next time you're in the mood.
---

