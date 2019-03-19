Food & Drink

5 top spots for bagels in Huntington Beach

Bagelmania and Coffee House. | Photo: Charisse B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for bagels?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bagel spots in Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. The Donuttery




Photo: Vivian N./Yelp

Topping the list is The Donuttery. Located at 17420 Beach Blvd., the spot to score doughnuts and bagels is the most popular spot for bagels in Huntington Beach. This place boasts 4.5 stars out of 3,102 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hb Bagels and Cafe




Photo: Kathy G./Yelp

Next up is HB Bagels and Cafe, situated at 19700 Beach Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 151 reviews on Yelp, the cafe offers bagels, coffee and more.

3. Bagelmania and Coffee House




Photo: Cam C./Yelp

Bagelmania and Coffee House, located at 8861 Adams Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 367 reviews. Here you can find coffee, bagels and sandwiches.

4. Fresh Gourmet Bagels




Photo: Veronica A./Yelp

Fresh Gourmet Bagels, a place to score bagels and more, is another much-loved go-to. With 4.5 stars out of 47 Yelp reviews, head over to 21202 Beach Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Golden Boy Donuts




Photo:Crystal C./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Golden Boy Donuts, a local favorite with four stars out of 64 reviews. Stop by 17671 Beach Blvd. to score doughnuts, bagels and sandwiches next time the urge strikes.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
