FOOD & DRINK

5 top spots for sushi in Beverly Hills

Photo: Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa/Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more sushi in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in Beverly Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Matsuhisa



Photo: jESSICA W./Yelp

Topping the list is Matsuhisa. Located at 129 N. La Cienega Blvd., the fine-dining Japanese spot is the highest rated sushi source in Beverly Hills, boasting four stars out of 932 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sugarfish By Sushi Nozawa



Photo: sugarfish by sushi nozawa/Yelp

Next up is Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa, situated at 212 N. Canon Drive. With four stars out of 806 reviews on Yelp, the high-end sushi joint has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Go Japanese Izakaya



Photo: Go Japanese Izakaya/Yelp

Go Japanese Izakaya, located at 265 S. Robertson Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the small-plates sushi bar and pub 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews.

4. Sushi Sasabune



Photo: KAT C./Yelp

Sushi Sasabune, a Japanese and New American hybrid restaurant, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 212 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9162 W. Olympic Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Nozawa Bar



Photo: Nozawa Bar/Yelp

Last but not least, check out Nozawa Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp. You can find its high-end sushi at 212 N. Canon Dr.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBeverly Hills
FOOD & DRINK
Frites with flair in Windsor Square: Cafe Parisien opens its doors
Chick-fil-A brings signature chicken sandwiches to Burbank
Jimmy John's offers free food to those affected by government shutdown
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LA teachers back in class Wednesday as union approves LAUSD deal
Riverside veteran gifted refurbished vehicle to help her get around
Calabasas campground murder: Anthony Rauda pleads not guilty
Some Rams fans win lottery for lower-cost Super Bowl tickets
Family pleads with public to help find missing Moreno Valley teen
LA Phil conductor Gustavo Dudamel honored with Hollywood star
Investigation underway after human remains found in Malibu
Lawsuit seeks redo of Rams-Saints NFC game
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
LA City Council declares 'Justin Turner Day'
How underlying conditions, medications could lead to hearing loss
Chris Brown and 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint
Man found dead of apparent burns near open electric vault in Westlake district
More News