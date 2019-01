5 top spots for sushi in Beverly Hills

1. Matsuhisa

Need more sushi in your life?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in Beverly Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.Topping the list is Matsuhisa . Located at 129 N. La Cienega Blvd., the fine-dining Japanese spot is the highest rated sushi source in Beverly Hills, boasting four stars out of 932 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa , situated at 212 N. Canon Drive. With four stars out of 806 reviews on Yelp, the high-end sushi joint has proven to be a local favorite. Go Japanese Izakaya , located at 265 S. Robertson Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the small-plates sushi bar and pub 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews. Sushi Sasabune , a Japanese and New American hybrid restaurant, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 212 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9162 W. Olympic Blvd. to see for yourself.Last but not least, check out Nozawa Bar , which has earned 4.5 stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp. You can find its high-end sushi at 212 N. Canon Dr.