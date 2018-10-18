FOOD & DRINK

7 Leaves Cafe opens new shop in Costa Mesa

By Hoodline
Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck:7 Leaves Cafe has added a second location in Costa Mesa at 3033 Bristol St.

The growing regional chain -- with locations from Los Angeles to (soon) Las Vegas -- uses "the best products from various cultures around the world, applying the finer details to make them even better," the company says on its website.

A variety of specialty teas are on offer, including sea cream jasmine, taro milk and Japanese matcha soy. (Check out the drink menu here.)

Espresso beverages are available as well, along with hand-crafted macarons with flavors like rose water, salted caramel, Earl Grey and banana cream pie. (You can view the full assortment here.)

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.

M A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 16, wrote, "Another 7 Leaves! The house coffee does not disappoint, but if you enjoy stronger coffee like I do, try adding two shots with it!"

"I like that they don't have an overwhelming amount of options for their drinks here, and the options that they do have are all phenomenal," added Yelper Lilly N. "You can definitely taste the high quality ingredients that they use in their drinks."

7 Leaves Cafe is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
