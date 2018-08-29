FOOD & DRINK

8 Below Creamery brings rolled ice cream and more to Burbank

Photo: 8 Below Creamery/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score handcrafted ice cream with a modern twist has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 1212 N. San Fernando Blvd., Suite K in Burbank, the fresh addition is called 8 Below Creamery.

The growing business, which has another shop in Gardena, serves up made-to-order ice cream macaroons, bubble waffles and ice cream rolls, complete with unique flavors such as lavender, Vietnamese coffee and pink champagne.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, 8 Below Creamery is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Trent T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 21, wrote, "Extraordinary quality, exceptional service/atmosphere, altogether original and unlike any ice cream I've had."

"What an awesome ice cream spot," wrote Yelper Evelyn G. "They make the ice cream to order. Pick a flavor, watch them make it, add toppings and enjoy -- sweet and light, it's so good!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 8 Below Creamery is open from noon-9:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
