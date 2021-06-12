Food & Drink

ABC7 Salutes: 'Food to Life' prepares, delivers weekly meals for thousands of veterans, seniors

EAST L.A. (KABC) -- The Food to Life kitchen is hopping with activity as volunteers prepare hundreds of meals. It's controlled chaos and the man in the middle is Rabbi Jeff Montanari.

"What we specialize in is taking that raw product and making it into a fresh made meal and then we deliver it to shut-in vets and shut-in seniors all throughout Southern California," said Rabbi Montanari.

The meals are going to seniors and veterans... thousands each week. And because of the pandemic Montanari has been ramping up to make more.

"The need is crazy, we have a waitlist, and we try to accommodate that as we increase our production here," said Rabbi Montanari.

And they don't just make the meals: Food to Life volunteers are delivering those meals too. For Montanari, a veteran himself, the reason to help is simple.

'You're serving the community, you're serving something bigger than yourself. And in this case, you're making a difference because the people we're serving, seniors and veterans, they need the help," said Montanari.

And so he and his staff of volunteers chop and stir and cook and then deliver. And now Food to Life is getting ready to help even more.

For his continued service to his country and his community ABC7 salutes Rabbi Jeff Montanari.
