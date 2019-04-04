ABC7 viewers pick their top 7 places to get a burrito in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thursday is National Burrito Day, and there's no better place than Southern California to search for the best burrito.Our Eyewitness Foodies are in the know. Here are a few of their favorites!says, "Tacos Tu Madre makes the breakfast burrito of my dreams!" It combines steak and eggs with truffle guacamole, runny fried egg, crispy tater tots and mozzarella cheese, all wrapped up in a soft spinach tortilla.Four Los Angeles locations: Downtown, Larchmont Village, Los Feliz, Westwooddares you to feast your eyes on this beauty. "La Azteca Tortilleria is an old-school tortilleria in East Los Angeles and also home tothis cheesy Chile Relleno Burrito. Just look at that cheese!!!"4538 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angelessays she loves a good burrito, "but sometimes I just want my poké in sushi burrito form!" She recommends this gem from Project Poke in Fountain Valley.16051 Brookhurst St Ste C, Fountain Valleyrecommends the L.A Bite Burrito at Tirsa's Mexican Cafe in L.A.'s Chinatown: carne asada, fries, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, tomatoes, guac, sour cream with an aioli drizzle. "Perfect for anytime of the day!"701 W Cesar Estrada Chavez Ave Space 108, Los Angelesloves that everything is made from scratch and in-house at Sessions West Coast Deli. "The ingredients are all natural and tastes delicious! Good food and good for the body!"Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and Irvinetold us that she has a new BFF in her life: "The BFF Burrito with Brisket from Ray's Texas BBQ" in Huntington Park.6038 Santa Fe Ave, Huntington Parkprefers the Emperor Burrito at Red Envelope in Chino Hills. "N.Y. steak, red rice, fried shallots, house salad, vinaigrette, pickled red onion, seasoned green onion, chimi churri and hot sauce! Yum!"4024 Grand Ave, ChinoShare your burrito faves with #abc7eyewitness!