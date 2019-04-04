#abc7eyewitness

ABC7 viewers pick their top 7 places to get a burrito in SoCal

Our Eyewitness Foodies help us celebrate National Burrito Day with their picks for the best burritos in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thursday is National Burrito Day, and there's no better place than Southern California to search for the best burrito.

Our Eyewitness Foodies are in the know. Here are a few of their favorites!



@tanayas.table says, "Tacos Tu Madre makes the breakfast burrito of my dreams!" It combines steak and eggs with truffle guacamole, runny fried egg, crispy tater tots and mozzarella cheese, all wrapped up in a soft spinach tortilla.


Tacos Tu Madre
Four Los Angeles locations: Downtown, Larchmont Village, Los Feliz, Westwood
tacostumadre.com





@eatswithanthony dares you to feast your eyes on this beauty. "La Azteca Tortilleria is an old-school tortilleria in East Los Angeles and also home tothis cheesy Chile Relleno Burrito. Just look at that cheese!!!"


La Azteca Tortilleria
4538 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
laaztecatortilleria.com





@eatwithkim says she loves a good burrito, "but sometimes I just want my poké in sushi burrito form!" She recommends this gem from Project Poke in Fountain Valley.



Project Poke
16051 Brookhurst St Ste C, Fountain Valley
Project Poke on Facebook





@antonio_eats_la recommends the L.A Bite Burrito at Tirsa's Mexican Cafe in L.A.'s Chinatown: carne asada, fries, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, tomatoes, guac, sour cream with an aioli drizzle. "Perfect for anytime of the day!"


Tirsa's Mexican Cafe
701 W Cesar Estrada Chavez Ave Space 108, Los Angeles
Tirsa's on Facebook





@losangelesfoodiegirl loves that everything is made from scratch and in-house at Sessions West Coast Deli. "The ingredients are all natural and tastes delicious! Good food and good for the body!"



Sessions West Coast Deli
Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and Irvine
sessionswcd.com





@foodiewidabooty told us that she has a new BFF in her life: "The BFF Burrito with Brisket from Ray's Texas BBQ" in Huntington Park.


Ray's Texas BBQ
6038 Santa Fe Ave, Huntington Park
raystexasbbq.com





@davidthefoodie prefers the Emperor Burrito at Red Envelope in Chino Hills. "N.Y. steak, red rice, fried shallots, house salad, vinaigrette, pickled red onion, seasoned green onion, chimi churri and hot sauce! Yum!"


Red Envelope
4024 Grand Ave, Chino
Red Envelope on Instagram


Share your burrito faves with #abc7eyewitness!
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
