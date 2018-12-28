FOOD & DRINK

Acai Republic brings açaí bowls and more to Huntington Beach

Photo: Jessica M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Brazilian spot, offering acai bowls and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Acai Republic, is located at 7862 Warner Ave., Suite 107.

Touting the many health benefits of eating and drinkings its products on the company website, Acai Republic offers acai bowls, fresh juice, smoothies and also coffee and pastries. Customers can opt for the Tahiti bowl that is blended with acai, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and guarana and topped with granola, bananas, strawberries and blueberries. Or they can try the red sunshine juice with carrots, oranges and beets. (Explore your options here.)

With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Acai Republic has already made a good impression.

Charisse B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Dec. 12, wrote, "I love Acai Republic. ... My favorite acai bowl here is the Tahiti bowl. ... There are also juices, smoothies, pitaya bowls and little Brazilian snacks."

Yelper Jessica M. added, "An awesome morning treat! I had the Hawaiian acai bowl. They were out of strawberries, so Lucas was nice enough to ask me what other fruit I'd like to pick instead."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Acai Republic is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
