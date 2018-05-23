Adventure awaits: Explore the 5 freshest new businesses to open in Venice

Boca de Agua
1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Photo: Boca De Agua/Yelp
Boca de Agua is a spot to score cool ice cream flavors, frozen yogurt and more in Venice Beach.
The best part about indulging in Boca de Agua's frozen delights? They are sweetened with agave nectar and real fruit. Flavors based on Mexican treats like mazapan and chongos zamoranos beckon beachgoers and visitors to the shop.
Boca de Agua currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Monique B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 19, said, "The mazapan, chill lime mango and coconut ice cream are amazing!"
And Mira H. said, "Maria and Ingrid are awesome! These flavors are bomb and everything is made with love."
The shop is open during the day but is still working out its set hours of operation.
Planet Hummus
1301 Ocean Front Walk
Photo: planet hummus/Yelp
Planet Hummus is a new casual Mediterranean neighborhood spot located right on the Venice Beach boardwalk.
Using organic ingredients, the eatery's specialties include beef shawarma, chicken kebabs, falafel and, of course, hummus. The menu also features several vegan and vegetarian options. With spectacular ocean views, the location provides an extra special place to enjoy the sandwiches, wraps and plates.
Planet Hummus currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Food S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said, "This place is amazing. Very fresh and flavorful sandwiches. I got the house wrap chicken shawarma and falafels. Best in LA and friendly service!"
"It's so hard to find nice food on the boardwalk, especially organic!" added Yelper Dali A. "One of the best falafel I've ever had!"
Planet Hummus is open from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.
Wanderlust Creamery
609 Lincoln Blvd., Suite B
Photo: wanderlust creamery/Yelp
Score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt at Wanderlust Creamery. This newcomer -- which has several Southern California locations -- is a project from food scientist Adrienne Borlongan and attorney-turned-restaurateur Jon-Patrick Lopez, the business explains on its website.
Expect to see a rotating selection of ice cream flavors like a Thai-inspired sticky rice and mango, the Abuelita Malted Crunch with Mexican stone-ground chocolate and a Filipino-inspired Ube (purple yam) Malted Crunch. (You can take a look at the full selection of offerings here.)
Wanderlust Creamery's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Michelle I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 16, said, "Well, I stand corrected! Ice cream can be awesome on a cold day. Quality, eye-catching indulgences here and a celebration of world flavors. The Thai tea and Ube are excellent."
And Anne A. added, "The competition is fierce on the Westside for artisanal ice cream domination. Who is the clear winner in the Westside now? Wanderlust Creamery!"
Wanderlust Creamery is open from noon-11 p.m. daily.
Plantlab
1009 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Floor 2
Photo: brittany F./Yelp
Looking to sharpen your cooking skills? Plantlab is a culinary academy created to meet the increasing demand for plant-based healthy cuisine, the business says on its website.
The school features a robust curriculum and world-class training designed to help students learn to execute and create dynamic dishes using organic ingredients.
Students can achieve their goals through state-of-the-art classrooms or through the culinary school's comprehensive online program. (Visit here for additional information and a list of courses.)
With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp, Plantlab is off to a strong start.
Yelper Ran W., who reviewed Plantlab on May 5, wrote, "Took a raw cooking class here and had a great time. Wonderful teacher and learned a diverse amount of healthy and creative dishes. Super fun, highly recommend!"
Plantlab is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.
The Pie Hole
324 Lincoln Blvd.
Photo: The Pie Hole/Yelp
It's always time for dessert at The Pie Hole on Lincoln Blvd. This new addition -- which also has outposts throughout Southern California and North Carolina, as well as in Tokyo -- specializes in gourmet sweet pies, savory breakfast pies and specialty coffee drinks and teas.
On the menu, expect to see sweet pies like apple crumble, peppermint chip, Mexican chocolate, pear cranberry and the Cereal Killer cheesecake. On the savory side, options include a chorizo breakfast hand pie, sun-dried tomato mozzarella quiche and chili potpie.
Pair your slice with a Pie Hole blend drip coffee, espresso, cappuccino, latte, mocha or nitro cold brew on draft. Catering service is available as well. (Check out the menu here.)
The Pie Hole currently holds four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
James W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 9, said, "The Pie Hole arrives on the Westside! Always enjoyed the downtown location, and now we have one in our neighborhood."
"So excited to have Pie Hole in West LA!" added Yelper Ian L. "I've visited their previous locations in Pasadena and downtown LA, and their new location is perfect! There is plenty of seating inside and street parking."
The Pie Hole is open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.