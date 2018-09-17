FOOD & DRINK

AJ's Tex-Mex & Barbecue brings brisket and breakfast tacos to Valley Village

Photo: Donna E./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Tex-Mex on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Valley Village, called AJ's Tex-Mex & Barbecue, is located at 12123 Riverside Drive.

This newcomer is a project from Anthony Chin (Horse Thief BBQ) and Houston fine dining chef John Carrizales, Eater Los Angeles reports, whose resume includes The Bazaar by Jose Andres.

Menu specialties include barbecue sandwiches and all-day breakfast tacos, as well as Texas favorites like chorizo, ribs and brisket.

Most importantly, the new eatery is adjoined with Pat's Cocktails -- a decades-old local spot where sports fans can catch a meal with their beer, courtesy of a sliding glass window. (You can check out the menu on Eater here.)

With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, AJ's Tex-Mex & Barbecue has been warmly received by patrons.

IYELP U., who was among the first to review the new spot on Sept. 9, wrote, "I just tried AJ's the other night and I am hooked! I had the ribs dinner with two sides (tots and mac and cheese). The meat was tender and slid right off the bone."

"Good food, good service!" said Yelper Donna E. "Dog friendly because of outdoor seating. A little pricey, but it is worth it. The brisket was very tender."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. AJ's Tex-Mex & Barbecue is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday-Monday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
