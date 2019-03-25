Alameda Supper Club brings Italian fare and more to Downtown

Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Alameda Supper Club, the fresh addition is located at 757 S. Alameda St., Suite 160 in Downtown.
The restaurant is located in The Manufactory, a food hall in downtown Los Angeles. Its menu, which changes regularly, combines the Italian, Californian, English and Mediterranean influences of its owners and chefs, according to the website. Dishes are designed to be shared.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new supper club has already made a good impression.
J P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 19, wrote, "The ambience was beautiful and relatively calm. The service was great. The food was superb from the bread to the sides to the main entrees."
And Taster B. noted, "The cocktail was great -- Buddha's Hand Negroni. The cultured butter with bread was amazing, and I loved the lamb belly. Perfect flavors. "
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Alameda Supper Club is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
