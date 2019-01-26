FOOD & DRINK

Alan Canter, owner of legendary Canter's Deli, dies at 82

Alan Canter is seen in an undated photo published on Canter's Deli's Facebook page on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Canter's Deli/Facebook)

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Alan Canter, owner of the legendary Canter's Deli, has died at age 82, the restaurant announced Friday.

"He kept his family legacy alive and built an LA landmark," the restaurant said in a statement posted on Facebook. "He worked 18 hour shifts and took pride in hand-cutting each fruit cup. He taught his children how to run this business just as his father taught him. We are deeply saddened by this loss."

According to the statement, a memorial will be held in Canter's honor at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, located at 5950 Forest Lawn Drive in Los Angeles.

The 24-hour deli in the Fairfax District has long been a popular hangout for famous figures from the worlds of show business, sports and politics.
