'Alibi Coffee' Debuts In Harvard Heights

Photo: Mason D./Yelp

By Hoodline
If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Alibi Coffee, the new addition is located at 2268 Venice Blvd. in Harvard Heights.

This new cafe comes from Will Hyndman, a coffee roaster originally from Seattle, according to a post on the Harvard Heights Facebook page.

Alibi features single-origin coffee beans and a variety of coffee and tea drink mainstays. On the menu, look for drinks like an Americano, lattes and a Guatemalan pour-over with notes of toffee and whiskey.

There are also offers teas and drinks for the kids, including a chocolate or caramel steamer. For food, pastries are delivered daily. (You can take a look at all of the roaster's offerings here.)

Alibi Coffee has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Mason B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 26th, said: "The atmosphere is laid back and friendly. The fresh-roasted coffee fills the room with aroma and the owners are attentive and friendly. My soy flat white was great, and my almond cream pastry with poached pears was off the hook."

Alibi Coffee is now open at 2268 Venice Blvd., so head on over to check it out.
