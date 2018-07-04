All-American eats: 4 new spots in Anaheim for hot dogs, barbecue and more

Angry Dogs
1313 Disneyland Drive, Disneyland Resort
PHOTO: brian k./YELP
Angry Dogs has made its long-awaited debut in Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, as part of the new Pixar Pier expansion. Located adjacent to the Pixar Pal-A-Round attraction (formerly Mickey's Fun Wheel), the spot serves up cold drinks and hot dogs with a variety of toppings to boot.
Come take a bite out of an "Angry" or "Slightly Annoyed" dog, the not-so-spicy version of the former. An assortment of sauces are on offer as well, such as seething Sriracha ketchup and raging Buffalo hot sauce.
Angry Dogs is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating.
Yelper Brian K., who reviewed the food stand on June 25, wrote, "Love this place! ... I got the Angry dog, and it was really great. Basically a really flavorful hot link in a bun, but they had a cool assortment of different hot sauces to put on the dog after, ranging from not-so-hot to really hot."
"My son loved this place -- super cute menu and the food tasted fresh!" noted Yelper N R. "They have different sauces and Chester fries with the spicy link."
Angry Dogs is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Note: Valid park admission to Disney California Adventure is required.
Lamplight Lounge
1313 Disneyland Drive, Disneyland Resort
PHOTO: Ly d./YELP
Also new to Disney California Adventure is the Lamplight Lounge, the newly reimagined bar and restaurant replacing the former Cove Bar/Ariel's Grotto in Pixar Pier.
Classic American eats are on offer like potato skins; deviled eggs and toast with toasted almond romesco sauce; and a crispy chicken sandwich served with spicy chili glaze, vinegar slaw and pineapple butter on a toasted Amish bun. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp, Lamplight Lounge is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Phil V., who reviewed Lamplight Lounge on June 29, wrote, "Definitely an upgrade from the Cove Bar/Ariel's Grotto that it was before. ... Good food, amazing decor! You look around and you find something new each time!"
"We ordered two drinks called Final with a Fix, the Crispy Piggy Wings and the potato skins," wrote Yelper L F. "All of it was excellent! The drinks were strong and not watered down at all. The Piggy Wings were very spicy and flavorful. The potato skins were excellent as well."
Lamplight Lounge is open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Valid park admission to Disney California Adventure is required and reservations are recommended.
Cross Roast BBQ
440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Unit 108, The Colony
Photo: Cross Roast BBQ Packing House/Yelp
Situated in the Anaheim Packing House is Cross Roast BBQ, a modern American/Asian fusion spot offering fresh barbecue fare and more.
The eatery -- with an additional outpost in West Anaheim -- is the brainchild of James Leung, a Hong Kong native who was raised in the San Gabriel Valley.
On the menu, expect to see an array of modern Cantonese barbecue fused with American cuisine. A variety of proteins are on offer such as beef brisket, Cornish hen and roasted pork belly; served in either a signature bowl, on a meat tray with two sides or as a hearty sandwich. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Cross Roast BBQ has been getting positive attention.
Donald T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 13, said, "The American/Asian barbecue fusion really does make this place stand out from your average quick-service restaurant. ... This new location at the Anaheim Packing House is a blessing for all."
And James S. said, "Only had the pork belly bowl (they also do brisket and something else) as this place just soft opened, but it was delicious. The pork had good flavor and a very crispy skin."
Cross Roast BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
MIU
440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 207, The Colony
Photo: miu/Yelp
Situated in the heart of Anaheim's Packing District is MIU, a New American spot featuring "California-inspired eats with a fresh and healthy twist."
An assortment of soups, salads and sandwiches are available, as well as entrees like grilled salmon and chicken with basil aioli. Creamy tomato soup and clam chowder are on offer as well, along with sides such as grilled corn and Spam fried rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)
MIU's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Ezequiel P., who reviewed it on May 18, wrote, "Compliments to the chef. The best burger I've ever had. Meat was cooked to a perfection."
"I really love salads, so I chose to come to MIU and try their Caesar salad, as well as their street corn," said Yelper Selena D. "Both were amazing and the service was great as well."
MIU is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.