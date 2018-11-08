Alta Adams brings soul food fare to West Adams

A new soul food spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to West Adams, called Alta Adams, is located at 5359 W. Adams Blvd. It comes courtesy of restaurateur Daniel Patterson, who opened the first Alta in San Francisco in 2013 and operates other Bay Area restaurants, Eater Los Angeles reports.
The menu fuses the Southern flavors and dishes chef Keith Corbin grew up eating and preparing alongside his grandmother, according to the restaurant's website. Offerings include black-eyed pea fritters, a candied yam gratin with spiced cashews and grilled pork collar -- each made for sharing. Feeling adventurous? Try the pigs' feet and vegetable salad or oxtails and rice. See the full menuhere.
Alta Adams has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
Kim K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 29, wrote, "Absolutely loved everything about it. From the moment I walked in and was greeted and seated to the lovely decor. Attentive service, friendly staff, great music and the food was bomb!"
Margaux C. added, "What I like about this restaurant: the portion size (the main dishes are large enough for two people, so it's more affordable), the flavor (get the peanut squash soup), the quality of the ingredients and the relaxed-yet-intimate atmosphere."
Head on over to check it out: Alta Adams is open from 5-10:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. It is closed on Monday.
