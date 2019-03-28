Anaheim's top 5 cocktail bars to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. The Fifth
Photo: The Fifth/Yelp
Topping the list is The Fifth. Located at 1650 S. Harbor Blvd., the cocktail bar and traditional American spot, which offers artisan dishes and craft cocktails, is the highest rated spot for cocktails in Anaheim, boasting four stars out of 625 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Cave Sports Bar
Photo: Edgardo G./Yelp
Anaheim Resort's The Cave Sports Bar, located at 628 W. Orangewood Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail spot and sports bar 4.5 stars out of 138 reviews.
3. Decades Bar and Grill
PHOTO: robin p./YELP
Decades Bar and Grill, a cocktail bar and New American spot in the Colony, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. Head over to 195 W. Center St., Promenade to see for yourself.
4. Hammer Workshop and Bar
Photo: Hammer Workshop & Bar/Yelp
Also in the Colony, check out Hammer Workshop and Bar, which has earned four stars out of 240 reviews on Yelp. You can find the craft cocktail bar at 440 S. Anaheim Blvd.
5. The Lounge at Steakhouse 55
Photo: The Lounge at Steakhouse 55/Yelp
And then there's The Lounge at Steakhouse 55, an Anaheim Resort favorite with four stars out of 34 reviews. Stop by 1150 W. Magic Way in the Disneyland Hotel to hit up the cocktail bar next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
