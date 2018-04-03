FOOD & DRINK

Applebee's brings back $1 margaritas for the entire month of April

They're back! You can now sip on $1 margaritas for the entire month of April, courtesy of Applebee's.

The DOLLARITA promotion was a hit when the restaurant first announced it in October, so it's decided to bring it back.

Applebee's says the cocktail, which is made up of tequila and margarita mix, is a reason to celebrate the return of spring.

Check here to find out if you can grab an ice cold DOLLARITA at an Applebee's near you.
