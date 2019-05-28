Food & Drink

Applebee's event in Signal Hill raises money for veterans

By ABC7.com staff
SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- The Applebee's of Signal Hill hosted a "Flapjack Breakfast" on Monday to raise funds for local veterans.

Tickets cost $15 and could be purchased at the restaurant on East Spring Street.

The money raised benefits The Rock Club's mission of improving the lives and well-being of vets and at-risk youth - through music.

Guests had the opportunity to meet local military heroes and be treated to a special performance by the Rock For Vets band.

While the event ended at 11 a.m., after that for the rest of the day the restaurant will donate 25% of each participating bill directly to The Rock Club as part of a "Dining to Donate" fundraising event.

More information is available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksignal hilllos angeles countyveteransrestaurantmemorial dayfundraiserapplebee's
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News