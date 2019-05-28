Applebee's event in Signal Hill raises money for veterans

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- The Applebee's of Signal Hill hosted a "Flapjack Breakfast" on Monday to raise funds for local veterans.Tickets cost $15 and could be purchased at the restaurant on East Spring Street.The money raised benefits The Rock Club's mission of improving the lives and well-being of vets and at-risk youth - through music.Guests had the opportunity to meet local military heroes and be treated to a special performance by the Rock For Vets band.While the event ended at 11 a.m., after that for the rest of the day the restaurant will donate 25% of each participating bill directly to The Rock Club as part of a "Dining to Donate" fundraising event.