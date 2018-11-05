Aquarium of the Pacific participates in #NoStrawNovember

The Aquarium of the Pacific is the latest aquarium to join a no plastic straws movement.#NoStrawNovember is a campaign gaining national attention. The goal is for people to stop using plastic straws all month and to refuse them when they're offered at eateries.Long Beach's aquarium is participating, along with 21 others across the country.According to a report in National Geographic, straws are among the plastic trash most commonly found during beach cleanups. Many more straws end up washing out to sea, where they break down into tiny pieces and can be eaten by ocean animals.#NoStrawNovember is the aquarium's latest effort to spur businesses to take actions toward eliminating single-use plastic waste. In the past year, the Aquarium of the Pacific has eliminated the use of 5 million straws in its own operations. The aquarium has also stopped using plastic shopping bags in its gift shop.