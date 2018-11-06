FOOD & DRINK

Arcade bar and eatery Free Play debuts in Exposition Park

Photo: Free Play/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar, restaurant and arcade has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at the Fields LA food hall at 3939 S. Figueroa in Exposition Park, the newcomer is called Free Play.

This establishment is all fun and games, along with a wide variety of food and drink choices. Partake in a game of pool, Pac-Man, foosball and more, while sipping on an Avery White Roscol Witbier or Modern Times Passion Fruit Guava Gose. Follow that up with a snack, such as shrimp lettuce cups, featuring shrimp in Thai sauce with radish and lime, or a full-on meal like harissa chicken with grilled toast, pearl onions and garlic confit. See the full menu here.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has gotten a good response.

Jazz M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, "So much fun! I love the vibe and atmosphere. I had the broccolini, meatballs and chopped salad (very huge portion). Yummy!"

And Marmar Q. wrote, "Such a cool new space with delicious grub and games. Loved their open-kitchen concept with that huge dining table in the center. Large bar, great beer selection, as well as a pretty decent menu offering a little something for everyone."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Free Play is open from 5-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
