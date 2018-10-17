Are these trending Los Angeles restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which local businesses have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.
---
The Pollo L.A.
Photo: Derek R./Yelp
Open since August, this Mexican chicken shop is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Mexican" on Yelp.
Citywide, Mexican eateries saw review counts increase by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, but The Pollo L.A. saw a massive 109.1 percent increase, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 3183 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 172, in Koreatown, The Pollo L.A. offers Mexican rotisserie-style chicken served alongside rice, beans, corn tortillas and more. (See the full menu here.)
La Villita Cantina
Photo: La Villita Cantina/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Franklin Village's La Villita Cantina, the bar and Mexican spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "bars" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 1.8 percent over the past month, La Villita Cantina bagged a 63.5 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, with a slight upward trend from a 3.5-star rating a month ago to its current four stars.
Open since August at 1917 N. Bronson Ave., La Villita Cantina offers bar bites, draft cervezas and signature cocktails like the Paloma with cimarron reposado, grapefruit juice, lime juice and Mexican Squirt soda. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Marugame Udon
Photo: Marugame Udon/Yelp
Marugame Udon is also making waves. The Japanese noodle shop, which debuted in August, has seen an 89.2 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.1 percent for all businesses tagged "Japanese" on Yelp.
Part of a growing Japanese chain, this outpost is located at 8500 Beverly Blvd., Suite 105, on the ground level of the Beverly Center. It has another restaurant in Sawtelle.
Marugame Udon offers hot and cold noodle dishes, along with tempura selections like fishcake, sweet potato and chicken. Over the past month, it's maintained a healthy 4.5-star rating among Yelpers. (You can view the full menu here.)
Muddle & Twist
Photo: Muddle & Twist/Yelp
North Hollywood's Muddle & Twist is the city's buzziest barbecue spot by the numbers.
The bar and New American spot, which opened at 10865 Magnolia Blvd. in June, increased its review count by 34.6 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.5 percent for the Yelp category "barbeque."
Muddle & Twist features barbecue offerings like burnt ends, brisket, pork and ribs, paired with sides such as sweet potato fries and coleslaw. (You can check out the full menu here.)