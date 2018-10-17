FOOD & DRINK

Are these trending Los Angeles restaurants on your radar?

The Pollo L.A. | Photo: Derek R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Curious where Los Angeles' insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which local businesses have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.

---

The Pollo L.A.



Photo: Derek R./Yelp

Open since August, this Mexican chicken shop is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Mexican" on Yelp.

Citywide, Mexican eateries saw review counts increase by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, but The Pollo L.A. saw a massive 109.1 percent increase, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 3183 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 172, in Koreatown, The Pollo L.A. offers Mexican rotisserie-style chicken served alongside rice, beans, corn tortillas and more. (See the full menu here.)

La Villita Cantina



Photo: La Villita Cantina/Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Franklin Village's La Villita Cantina, the bar and Mexican spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "bars" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 1.8 percent over the past month, La Villita Cantina bagged a 63.5 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, with a slight upward trend from a 3.5-star rating a month ago to its current four stars.

Open since August at 1917 N. Bronson Ave., La Villita Cantina offers bar bites, draft cervezas and signature cocktails like the Paloma with cimarron reposado, grapefruit juice, lime juice and Mexican Squirt soda. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Marugame Udon



Photo: Marugame Udon/Yelp

Marugame Udon is also making waves. The Japanese noodle shop, which debuted in August, has seen an 89.2 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.1 percent for all businesses tagged "Japanese" on Yelp.

Part of a growing Japanese chain, this outpost is located at 8500 Beverly Blvd., Suite 105, on the ground level of the Beverly Center. It has another restaurant in Sawtelle.

Marugame Udon offers hot and cold noodle dishes, along with tempura selections like fishcake, sweet potato and chicken. Over the past month, it's maintained a healthy 4.5-star rating among Yelpers. (You can view the full menu here.)

Muddle & Twist



Photo: Muddle & Twist/Yelp

North Hollywood's Muddle & Twist is the city's buzziest barbecue spot by the numbers.

The bar and New American spot, which opened at 10865 Magnolia Blvd. in June, increased its review count by 34.6 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.5 percent for the Yelp category "barbeque."

Muddle & Twist features barbecue offerings like burnt ends, brisket, pork and ribs, paired with sides such as sweet potato fries and coleslaw. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Brentwood gets a new Tex-Mex sports bar: Thunderbird
New sports bar The Naughty Pig now open in West Hollywood
Cooking is fast and efficient with new infrared light oven
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Feinstein, de Leon to have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Oxnard veteran to receive Medal of Honor at White House
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 5 preview
VIDEO: BMW driver runs over sleeping homeless man in Studio City
Rollout of earthquake early warning system announced
Chaka Khan announced as 2019 Rose Parade grand marshal
VIDEO: Man with gun robs Winchell's Donuts in South LA
Show More
Mom chases down son, 14, who took her BMW, spanks him with belt
George Pennacchio shares memories of growing up in Lynwood
Family mourns loss of mother killed in Encino hit-and-run
Dodgers take Game 4 over Brewers, even NLCS at 2-2
Prop. 4, children's hospital bond initiative, gets Garcetti's endorsement
More News