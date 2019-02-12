Are these trending Los Angeles restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on the number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are extra cool, right now.
Myungrang Hot Dog
Photo: K C./Yelp
This hot dog spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Hot Dogs" on Yelp.
Citywide, hot dog spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2 percent over the past month, but Myungrang Hot Dog saw a dramatic 109.3 percent increase, maintaining a convincing four-star rating throughout.
Located at 450 S. Western Ave., Suite 31,3 in Koreatown, Myungrang Hot Dog offers deep-fried hot dogs on sticks in a variety of flavors, including the original hot dog, sausage and mozzarella, sausage and cheddar and hot dog covered in deep-fried potato pieces.
Rice & Nori
Photo: Lisa H./Yelp
Downtown Los Angeles's Rice & Nori is also making waves. Situated at 123 Astronaut E. S. Onizuka St., Suite 103, the Japanese spot has seen a 68.6 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2 percent for all businesses tagged "Japanese" on Yelp.
Rice & Nori offers sashimi, hand rolls and onigiri (Japanese rice balls). Over the past month, it's maintained a superior 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.
Wish Dish Cafe
Photo: Wish Dish Cafe/Yelp
Tarzana's Wish Dish Cafe is the city's buzziest Mediterranean spot by the numbers.
The Persian/Iranian and Mediterranean spot, which is located at 19006 Ventura Blvd., increased its review count by 29 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2.5 percent for the Yelp category "Mediterranean." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.2 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
Wish Dish Cafe offers traditional Mediterranean dishes. On the menu, look for appetizers like hummus, tzatziki and falafel; lentil soup; Greek salad; and a variety of beef, chicken, salmon and Cornish hen kabob entrees.
Atrium
Photo: Aunny G./Yelp
This cocktail bar and New American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Cocktail Bars" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Cocktail Bars" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, but Atrium saw a 42.7 percent increase, maintaining a solid four-star rating throughout. It gained 0.5 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.
Located at 1816-A N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz, Atrium offers handcrafted specialty cocktails like Tyche's Tears with persimmon-infused El Silencio mezcal, grappa, Lillet Blanc, Dolin dry vermouth and St. George absinthe, and the Main Squeeze with vodka, yuzuri, falernum, lychee cordial, plum tea cordial and lemon.