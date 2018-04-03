FOOD & DRINK

'Art & Fish' Brings Chiraishi & Sashimi To Arts District

Photo: Art & Fish/Yelp

Hungry? A new neighborhood Japanese spot has you covered. Located at 564 Mateo St. in the Arts District, the newcomer is called Art & Fish.

The fast-casual Art & Fish comes courtesy of California Fish, a wholesaler that specializes in Japanese imports, and is housed in a recently converted warehouse space, reports DTLAer. The lunch spot says its fish varies daily and that it only uses "the finest and freshest ingredients."

The menu features colorful chirashi bowls with miso soup, sashimi and fresh salads. There's also poke, which includes tuna, salmon, negitoro (ground tuna), scallions, avocado and pickled ginger.

For dessert, diners can try a variety of mochi--a pastry made with rice flour and sweet or bitter fillings--such as matcha, rose bean and coffee.

Art & Fish has five reviews on Yelp, with a five-star rating thus far.

Hana K., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 26th, said, "Their tuna and salmon was super fresh. ... I have never eaten this (high) quality of fish bowl. The price was up to $17, but I thought the quality was the same as Tsukiji Market in Japan."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Art & Fish is open weekdays from 11am-2pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
