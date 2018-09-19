Asian eats: Here are Laguna Beach's top 4 Thai spots

FOOD & DRINK

Craving Thai food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Laguna Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Starfish Laguna Beach



Photo: Jody T./Yelp

Topping the list is Starfish Laguna Beach. Located at 30832 S. Pacific Coast Highway, the Asian fusion spot is the highest-rated restaurant serving Thai fare in Laguna Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 500 reviews on Yelp.

Open since 2011, the establishment comes courtesy of married couple and restaurateurs Gretchen Andrews and Archie McConnell, who bring "both boutique fine dining and high-volume corporate experience to the table," the business sayson its website.

With a menu highlighting regions across Asia, expect to find Thai-inspired dishes like wild halibut with ground Thai herbs and spices, lemongrass rice, macadamia nuts and spicy creamy chutney; and Thai curry chicken with potato, edamame, spinach, tomato and rice. (You can view the full menu here.)

2. Thai Bros



PHOTO: sammi n./YELP

Next up is Thai Bros, situated at 238 Laguna Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp, the cozy eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

Come enjoy traditional offerings like spring rolls; pad Thai noodles with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onion, ground peanuts and shrimp; and tom yum -- a hot and sour Thai soup with lemongrass, cilantro, vegetables and chicken or shrimp. (You can check out the full menu here.)

"The noodle dishes are fantastic, as well as the curries," shared Yelper Zaina H. "You can't go wrong with any of their dishes, drinks, appetizers or desserts. You will be satisfied with everything."

3. Another Kind Cafe
PHOTO: Caroline d./YELP

Another Kind Cafe, located at 793 Laguna Canyon Road, is another top choice, offering locally sourced, made-from-scratch fare. Yelpers give the Vietnamese and Thai restaurant 4.5 stars out of 220 reviews.

"Our food is marked by a commitment to detail, smart sourcing and balanced flavors," says the business on its website. On the menu, offerings include Thai specialties like chicken red curry with Thai eggplant, long green beans, pineapple, carrots, kaffir lime leaves and organic jasmine rice. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Diana K., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 21, wrote, "Comfortable outdoor seating on a beautiful night. Friendly, great service and food. We were two very satisfied diners! Great value to boot!"

4. Laguna Thai by The Sea
Photo: Esther Y./Yelp

Last but not least, Laguna Thai by The Sea is another go-to, with four stars out of 256 Yelp reviews. Head over to 31715 Coast Highway to try it for yourself.

Established in 2001, the restaurant has been serving up home gourmet Thai food for over 15 years, with traditional favorites like fried tofu; Thai coconut milk soup with galangal, vegetables and shrimp or chicken; and the Crying Tiger -- Thai-style grilled steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce with spicy lime sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)
