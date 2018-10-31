FOOD & DRINK

Atrium brings indoor-outdoor dining to Los Feliz

By Hoodline
Hungry? A fresh New American dining room has you covered. Called Atrium, the newcomer is located at 1816 A N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz.

Atrium is the latest project by restaurateurs Beau Laughlin and Jay Milliken, the team behind spots like Kettle Black and Sawyer, Eater LA reports.

The new venue features a full tree growing inside the dining room and open-air seating along the entryway to the Skylight Theater next door. On the menu, look for seafood, pasta, steak and vegetable dishes, including grilled focaccia with kimchi butter, uni cacao e pepe -- spaghetti with tellicherry peppercorn and pecorino -- crispy oyster mushrooms and an eight-ounce prime beef.

Atrium has already attracted fans thus far, with a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Elius K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 27, wrote, "Atrium's atmosphere has the homeyness of your backyard while also feeling refined and curated."

Yelper Sarah B. added, "Really enjoyed our experience here. The restaurant is beautiful and hidden. Staff was very friendly, and the food is great."

And Holly C. wrote, "Atrium is an absolutely beautiful restaurant with a fantastic wine selection. The cocktails were unique and delicious."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Atrium is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, and 4 p.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday.
