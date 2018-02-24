FOOD & DRINK

Australian Coffee Shop 'Bluestone Lane' Makes Studio City Debut

Photo: Kedar D./Yelp

By Hoodline
If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh arrival to Studio City, called Bluestone Lane, is located at 12186 Ventura Blvd.

This is the first Southern California locale for the rapidly expanding Australian coffeehouse.

Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired coffee shop, with other outposts throughout New York City and Pennsylvania. The eatery recently debuted its first Northern California location in San Francisco's Financial District late last year.

If you're stopping by for something caffeinated, expect to see a variety of espresso mainstays like mochas, lattes, flat whites, and cappuccinos. There is also a selection of loose leaf teas on hand, like lemongrass ginger, China sencha, and more.

The shop is also known for its "wellness lattes," in varieties like matcha (Japanese green tea), the turmeric-infused "Golden Latte," and a beet latte with almond milk and dehydrated beet powder, then topped with cocoa powder.

On the food side, healthy Aussie fare includes a selection of toasts, seasonal "wellness bowls," and convenient grab-and-go items. Look for items like avocado toast; a breakfast bowl with red quinoa, feta cheese, and a poached egg; and a bacon and egg roll with spinach, tomato, and house-made chutney.

Bluestone Lane has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

becca s., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 19th, said: "Great to have a new coffee option in the neighborhood! I had a very tasty cappuccino and toast with almond butter and jam. The service was very friendly and the space simple and inviting."

Yelper Kedar D. added: "Bluestone Lane is a small, quaint spot in Studio City/Sherman Oaks that has a variety of loose-leaf teas, coffee, vegan baked goods and inexpensive toast/sandwich options."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bluestone Lane is open daily from 7am-6pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News