Azulé Taqueria makes Santa Monica debut

Photo: Azulé Taqueria /Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score tacos and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Azule Taqueria, the newcomer is located in the Gallery Food Hall at 1315 Third St. Promenade in Santa Monica.

Try the Azule asada taco, with citrus-cilantro marinated carne asada, salsa arbol, cilantro and onion or the pineapple pork belly taco, with charred pineapple, spicy onion, roasted garlic aioli and the house salsa. For dessert, housemade churros are on offer. There are many other choices and what's more, all day, every Tuesday, tacos are half price. See the full menuhere.

Azule Taqueria has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Carrie S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 23, wrote, "Ordered takeout via Postmates. Impressed by the pineapple pork belly and garlic shrimp tacos, and the super-fresh guacamole. Also all of the containers and utensils were compostable."

Jessica R. wrote, "Having a masters degree in tacology, I know a lot about tacos and these tacos are amazing, not only pleasing to the mouth, but also to the eyes. My only advice to the owner is to change the name to 'The World's Best Tacos.' Oh yeah, they're vegan friendly too!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Azule Taqueria is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
