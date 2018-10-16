FOOD & DRINK

Bad Son Tacos brings fresh Mexican fare to DTLA

Photo: Elvis P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new taqueria has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Bad Son Tacos, the newcomer is located downtown at 333 S. Alameda St., Suite 100E.

On the menu, expect to find appetizers like street corn and melted cheese, along with a variety of taco options, including chicken, chorizo and vegetarian squash.

Quesadillas and burritos are also on hand, as well as beverages like horchata, Jarritos and Mexican coke.

With a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, Bad Son Tacos seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Ms E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 8, wrote, "This place is delicious. It is super flavorful. I ordered the queso fundido with chorizo, which is melted cheese. ... It was so tasty and reminded me of my childhood and spending the time with family eating ethnic food."

"This taco shop is truly amazing!" added Yelper Christian H. "I got the mole and chicharron taco and a carnitas quesadilla. ... The mole and chicharron were seasoned to perfection and the carnitas were bomb too! Hats off to the chef who clearly knows what he's doing in the kitchen!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
'Top Chef' runner-up opens Ms Chi Cafe in Culver City, with dumplings, boba and more
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
IE man released after being wrongfully imprisoned for murder
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Deputies search for Wisconsin girl whose parents are dead
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Dodgers look to even series in NLCS Game 4
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
Show More
Rain suspends search for person still missing in Texas flood
'Top Chef' runner-up opens Ms Chi Cafe in Culver City, with dumplings, boba and more
Man dies after being found stabbed at Anaheim strip mall
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
More News