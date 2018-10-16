Bad Son Tacos brings fresh Mexican fare to DTLA

A new taqueria has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Bad Son Tacos, the newcomer is located downtown at 333 S. Alameda St., Suite 100E.
On the menu, expect to find appetizers like street corn and melted cheese, along with a variety of taco options, including chicken, chorizo and vegetarian squash.
Quesadillas and burritos are also on hand, as well as beverages like horchata, Jarritos and Mexican coke.
With a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, Bad Son Tacos seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Ms E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 8, wrote, "This place is delicious. It is super flavorful. I ordered the queso fundido with chorizo, which is melted cheese. ... It was so tasty and reminded me of my childhood and spending the time with family eating ethnic food."
"This taco shop is truly amazing!" added Yelper Christian H. "I got the mole and chicharron taco and a carnitas quesadilla. ... The mole and chicharron were seasoned to perfection and the carnitas were bomb too! Hats off to the chef who clearly knows what he's doing in the kitchen!"
