Baked goods, kombucha and more: Explore 3 new businesses in Costa Mesa

Baguette Me
Photo: tony l./Yelp
Baguette Me is a bakery, offering coffee, tea, sandwiches and more that's located at 401 E. 17th St. With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proved popular with locals.
Yelper Eddie E. wrote, "This place is so amazing. The desserts are all freshly made right there. I got the barbecue caramelized pork sandwich, cream ball and macarons. All so delicious! The family that owns the shop is super sweet and welcoming as well. I can't wait to try more of their menu."
Newport Watch Club
Photo: newport watch club/Yelp
Head over to 2920 Red Hill Ave. and you'll find Newport Watch Club, a new spot for high-end timepieces.
Located inside Eurocar, a luxury car dealership, the new store carries a range of new and pre-owned watches from brands that include Breitling, Patek Philippe and Rolex.
Rich Elixirs
Photo: RICH ELIXIRS/Yelp
Rich Elixirs is a new kombucha-focused cafe at 3313 Hyland Ave. that comes courtesy of married couple Jesse and Brooke Rich.
Bringing fresh kombucha and craft drinks to California, the shop serves flavors like ginger lime mint, blackberry lavender and mixed berry.