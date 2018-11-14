FOOD & DRINK

Baked goods, kombucha and more: Explore 3 new businesses in Costa Mesa

Photo: Baguette Me/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Costa Mesa? From a bakery to a watch shop, read on to see the newest destinations to debut near you.

Baguette Me



Photo: tony l./Yelp

Baguette Me is a bakery, offering coffee, tea, sandwiches and more that's located at 401 E. 17th St. With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proved popular with locals.

Yelper Eddie E. wrote, "This place is so amazing. The desserts are all freshly made right there. I got the barbecue caramelized pork sandwich, cream ball and macarons. All so delicious! The family that owns the shop is super sweet and welcoming as well. I can't wait to try more of their menu."

Newport Watch Club



Photo: newport watch club/Yelp

Head over to 2920 Red Hill Ave. and you'll find Newport Watch Club, a new spot for high-end timepieces.

Located inside Eurocar, a luxury car dealership, the new store carries a range of new and pre-owned watches from brands that include Breitling, Patek Philippe and Rolex.

Rich Elixirs



Photo: RICH ELIXIRS/Yelp

Rich Elixirs is a new kombucha-focused cafe at 3313 Hyland Ave. that comes courtesy of married couple Jesse and Brooke Rich.

Bringing fresh kombucha and craft drinks to California, the shop serves flavors like ginger lime mint, blackberry lavender and mixed berry.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa
FOOD & DRINK
Vegan chain Loving Hut comes to Huntington Beach
Craving noodles? Here are Costa Mesa's top 5 options
New international grocery store Kitty O'Shea's Irish Imports opens its doors in Eagle Rock
Craving fresh seafood? The Pier Grill opens its doors in Pasadena
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
Woolsey Fire near Rocketdyne leads to toxic-material worries
Woolsey Fire 52 percent contained as winds lose strength
Drivers say Woolsey Fire impacting San Fernando Valley traffic
Insurance companies helping Woolsey Fire victims rebuild
Explosion reported at Tustin home
Thousand Oaks shooting victim Cody Coffman honored
Show More
Security guard fatally shot by officer was asked to drop gun, Illinois police say
Woolsey Fire: Drone interference reported during firefight
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
MAP: Homes destroyed or damaged by Woolsey Fire
Sierra Fire: Wind-driven blaze burns 147 acres in Rialto
More News