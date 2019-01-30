FOOD & DRINK

Baked to perfection: The 5 best bakeries in Costa Mesa

Simply Sweet Cakery. | Photo: Rachel H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top bakeries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top outlets in Costa Mesa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Simply Sweet Cakery



Photo: Rachel H./Yelp

Topping the list is Simply Sweet Cakery. Located at 2930 Grace Lane, Suite F, the bakery, which offers cupcakes and more, is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Costa Mesa, boasting five stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dough and Arrow



Photo: Sam S./Yelp

Next up is Dough and Arrow, situated at 3033 Bristol St., Suite Q. With 4.5 stars out of 441 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers coffee, desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Blackmarket Bakery



Photo: Blackmarket Bakery/Yelp

Blackmarket Bakery, located at 2937 Bristol St., Suite D100A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and brunch spot, four stars out of 976 reviews.

4. Pie-Not, The Aussie Style Bakery



PHOTO: brandon c./YELP

Pie-Not, The Aussie Style Bakery is another go-to, with four stars out of 836 Yelp reviews. Head over to 270 E. 17th St., Suite 17 to see for yourself.

5. Boudin SF



Photo: Boudin SF/Yelp

Last but not least, check out Boudin SF, which has earned four stars out of 611 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers fresh baked baguettes and more, at 3333 Bristol St., Suite 1000.
