Bakeries, brewers and bouldering: The 5 freshest businesses to debut in Burbank

Photo: Cris I./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in experiencing the newest retail, restaurant and recreation spots in Burbank? From a well-liked outpost of a national chain to a climbing gym, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open recently.

Henson Brewing Company



Photo: Lee N./Yelp

Owned by local brewer Shawn Henson, Henson Brewing Company is a new craft microbrewery still in its soft opening phase at 2121 Kenmere Ave. Its wide selection of beers include Double Blackjack porter, My Lucky Linda pale ale and Madison pale wheat ale.

California Eatery



Photo: Cris I./Yelp

California Eatery is a bakery and cafe that recently re-opened its doors after a lengthy period of construction at 2411 W. Burbank Blvd. Its offerings include their signature doughnuts as well as crepes, sandwiches and quesadillas.

Crawford's Pass



Photo: Crawford's Pass/Yelp

Specializing in Southern fried chicken, Crawford's Pass is a dive bar and traditional American spot making its debut at 259 N. Pass Ave. Look for the spicy fried chicken and the chicken sandwich.

Verdigo Boulders



Photo: Coleen J./Yelp

California chain Touchstone Climbing has recently opened its newest climbing gym location, Verdigo Boulders, at 266 E. Magnolia Blvd. -- providing a conveniently close place to climb and boulder (indoors) for many Burbank-area residents.

Target



Photo: Cris I./Yelp

After the April opening of this location of the nationally known department store, the Target Express at 1033 N. Hollywood Way in Magnolia Park has earned a very positive 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews from Yelpers. Features they've highlighted include its convenient location, good selection of items, friendly staff and plentiful parking.
