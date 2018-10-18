FOOD & DRINK

Bar and restaurant Blank Check debuts in West Hollywood

Photo: Blank Check/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cocktail bar and eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Blank Check, the new arrival is located at 8830 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood and features modern American dishes, signature drinks and happy hour deals.

Look forward to small and shared plates like charcuterie; tempura-fried cauliflower with spicy yuzu sauce; and avocado tartine with goat cheese, mixed greens and chili oil.

The menu also features artisan pizzas by chef Mario Vollera, along with sandwiches, burgers, salads and desserts such as Nutella calzones.

Thirsty? Beer, wine and cocktails are on offer, including the Hollywood Swingin' -- a blend of gin, maraschino, lemon and liqueur de violettes. (You can view the full menu here.)

Blank Check has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Maxwell S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 10, wrote, "The pizza is spectacular with a nice variety of options. The selection of liquor is amazing. Very few bars carry Teeling whiskey at all."

"This is a must-go-to spot if you're visiting LA!" added Yelper Justine M. "Best pizzas ever! Love the service here and the atmosphere."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Blank Check is open from 4:30 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
