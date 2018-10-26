FOOD & DRINK

Bar Franca opens its doors in downtown LA

By Hoodline
A new bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 438 S. Main St. in downtown LA, the new addition is called Bar Franca.

The European-style bar features craft cocktails, beer, wine and snacks.

It comes from owner Rachel Thomas of the now-closed bar and bistro The Must, with Laura Lindsay behind the bar, Eater Los Angeles reports.

Bar Franca has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Veronica L. wrote, "Quiet. Cozy. Romantic. Decent beer selection. Great music and a clean bathroom. Can't ask for more in a bar."

And Tim Q. wrote, "Excellent cocktails and fantastic French vibes. Absolutely gorgeous interior and friendly bartenders. Such a welcome newcomer to the neighborhood!"

Bar Franca is open 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed Monday.)
