Bar Henry now open in Echo Park

A new bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Echo Park, called Bar Henry , is located at 1228 W. Sunset Blvd.Located at the edge of Echo Park, it has a specialty cocktail menu and seats 12 at the bar.With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Bar Henry has already made a good impression.Miki N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 16, wrote, "There's a gorgeous new bar in Echo Park, and it comes with great cocktails and stellar service! Bar Henry is the quintessential bar done right."And Yelper Graham B. added , "Hands down the best cocktail bar in the neighborhood. The drinks I ordered from the menu are top notch. The space is beautiful, well designed, and comfortable."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bar Henry is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.