Bar Henry now open in Echo Park

Photo: Miki N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Echo Park, called Bar Henry, is located at 1228 W. Sunset Blvd.

Located at the edge of Echo Park, it has a specialty cocktail menu and seats 12 at the bar.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Bar Henry has already made a good impression.

Miki N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 16, wrote, "There's a gorgeous new bar in Echo Park, and it comes with great cocktails and stellar service! Bar Henry is the quintessential bar done right."

And Yelper Graham B. added, "Hands down the best cocktail bar in the neighborhood. The drinks I ordered from the menu are top notch. The space is beautiful, well designed, and comfortable."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bar Henry is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
